Oregon, WI (53575)

Today

Cloudy skies with periods of light rain late. Areas of dense fog. Low near 40F. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 80%..

Tonight

Cloudy skies with periods of light rain late. Areas of dense fog. Low near 40F. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 80%.