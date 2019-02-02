Junior Blake Anderson and freshman David Stevenson were the only individual winners for the Oregon boys swimming team Friday, Jan. 25 in a 98-71 Badger Conference crossover loss to DeForest.
Anderson claimed the 100-meter freestyle in 1 minute, 01.93 seconds inside the Oregon Community Pool to lead the Panthers to 1-3-5 finish. Stevenson added the 400 free in 4:53.8.
The visiting Norskies won the other nine varsity events. Oregon kept the meet close with several second- and third-place finishes.
Senior Collin Braatz led an all-senior 2-3-4 finish by the Panthers with a 27.54 in the 50 free on senior night. Anderson (2:20.89) and Connor Braatz (2:25.63) finished 2-3 in the 200 free. Stevenson (2:31.77) and freshman Blake Pankratz (2:51.61) were 2-3 in the 200 IM.
Collin Braatz finished second in the 100 backstroke (1:11.58) and senior Sam Rohloff took second in the 100 breaststroke (1:19.61).
Oregon finished second in all three relays.
Seniors Sam Rohloff, Henry Wiedemann and Collin Braatz and Stevenson finished second on the 200-medley relay in 2:04.06. Oregon’s 200 free relay of Connor Braatz, Anderson, Stevenson and Pankratz were runner-up 1:56.18. The 400 free relay team of senior Henry Wiedemann, Collin Braatz, Anderson and Rohloff capped the evening with a second-place finish in 4:23.87.
“We had a lot of strong swims tonight, including Henry’s third-place finish in the 100 free,” coach Justin Sawran said. “It’s been a tough week of training with the weather causing cancellations, but we are gearing up for our championship meets over the next few weeks.”
Oregon,
Watertown (ppd.)
Sub-zero temperatures Tuesday forced the Panthers to postponed their Badger South dual meet in Watertown. No make-up date had been set by the Observer’s Tuesday evening deadline.
Oregon travels to conference at 1 p.m. Saturday for its conference meet.