Oregon sophomore David Stevenson paced the Panthers to a 12th-place finish at the Blackhawk Invite on Saturday, Dec. 14, in Fort Atkinson.
Stevenson also won the 100-meter breaststroke in a Badger South Conference home dual against Edgewood on Tuesday, Dec. 10.
Blackhawk Invite
Oregon finished 12th out of 13 teams with 41 points.
Stevenson placed eighth in the 200-yard individual medley (2:11.09) and 12th in the 100 free (53.60).
The Panthers’ 400 free relay team of Stevenson, Blake Anderson, Blake Pankratz and Connor Braatz took 11th with a time of 3:40.38. Anderson, Braatz, Stevenson and Mason Konopacki were 13th in the 200 medley relay (1:51.56).
Konopacki, Pankratz, Ronaldo Lopez-Vega and Nathan Sorensen finished 15th in the 200 free relay with a time of 1:43.75.
Anderson also placed 16th in the 100 butterfly (1:01.30) and 17th in the 500 free (5:46.37). Braatz took 19th in the 100 butterfly (1:02.41) and 28th in the 200 IM (2:24.54), while Konopacki was 19th in the 100 backstroke (1:07.21) and 28th in the 50 free (25.62).
Riley Fahey finished 20th in the 100 backstroke (1:08.48) and tied for 38th in the 50 free (27.01). Pankratz was 21st in the 100 free (58.11) and 200 free (2:08.57)
Oregon’s 200-yard medley relay team of Fahey, Lopez-Vega, Adam Hanke and George Wiedemann placed 23rd with a time of 2:11.21.
Sorensen also took 28th in the 500 free (6:19.39) and 35th in the 200 free (2:18.98). Jack Nowka placed 28th in the 100 breaststroke (1:19.28) and 48th in the 50 free (28.96). Wiedemann was 29th in the 100 breaststroke (1:20.16) and 38th in the 200 free (2:19.65).
Lopez-Vega also took 31st in the 100 free (1:02.19), while Hanke was 32nd in 100 breaststroke (1:25.29). Aedan Larson finished 41st in the 100 free (1:10.90) and 100 breaststroke (1:36.45). Myles Tomlinson was 50th in the 50 free (29.31).
Sun Prairie, ranked No. 1 in Division 1 in the first Wisconsin Swim Coaches Association Poll, won the team title with 499.5 points.
Edgewood 99, Oregon 70
The Panthers dropped to 1-1 in Badger South duals, as the Crusaders won 10 of 11 events.
Stevenson won the 100-meter breaststroke with a time of 1:14.77.
Oregon’s 200 freestyle relay team of Stevenson, Braatz, Pankratz and Forest Garty finished second with a time of 1:57.09. Anderson, Garty, Pankratz and Konopacki also took second in the 400 free relay (4:24.59).
Anderson, Konopacki, George Wiedemann and Oliver Wiedemann placed second in the 200 medley relay (2:13.50).
Anderson also took second in the 50 free (26.87) and 100 butterfly (1:08.04). Garty finished second in the 100 free (1:07.17), and Braatz placed in the 200 free (2:17.25).