The Oregon boys swimming team opened the 2018-19 season Tuesday at the Badger South Conference Relays.
Oregon placed half of its relays in the top three of five of the 10 relays to finish tied with Watertown for third place with 114 points.
WIAA Division 2 state runner-up Madison Edgewood won five events to best defending state champion Monona Grove, 114-90.
Oregon’s top finish came on the 8x50 medley where Riley Fahey, Forest Garty, Henry Wiedemann, Marshall Mueller, Blake Pankratz, Seth Rehrauer, Adam Hanke and Justin Yaun took second place in 4 minutes, 37.46 seconds.
The Panthers’ picked up third-place finishes in the 300 butterfly, 300 backstroke, 800 free and 4x50 relays.
Blake Anderson, Connor Braatz and David Stevenson posted a time of 3:14.51 in the 300 fly. Seth Rehrauer, Nathan Sorensen and Garty stopped the clock at 3:14.88 in the 300 back.
Wiedeman, Sorensen, Pankratz and Hanke were third in the 800 free (9:43.28).Oregon’s 4x50 relay of David Stevenson, Pankratz, Rehauer and Braatz were third in 1:50.77.