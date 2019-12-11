Oregon sophomore David Stevenson medaled at the Sun Prairie Invitational on Saturday, Dec. 7.
The Panthers finished fourth with 64 points at the Badger South Relays on Tuesday, Dec. 3, at Stoughton High School.
Sun Prairie Invitational
Oregon rounded out the 10-team field with 28 points, thanks in large part to four top-16 finishes.
Stevenson finished sixth in the 100-yard breaststroke with a time of 1:05.51. He was the only Panther to finish on the podium and earn a medal.
The Panthers’ 200 free relay team of Stevenson, senior Blake Anderson, junior Connor Braatz and sophomore Blake Pankratz placed 14th (1:39.92). Anderson finished 15th in the 100 butterfly (59.58), and Stevenson added a 16th-place finish in the 500 freestyle (5:27.81).
“I think we have so much new, young talent that we are just now starting to figure out what we have on our team,” Oregon coach Justin Sawran said.
Pankratz teamed with Riley Fahey, Mason Konopacki and Forest Garty in the 20th-place 400 free relay (3:58.42). Pankratz took 22nd in the 500 free (5:53.29), and Braatz placed 22nd in the 100 free (55.91).
Ronaldo Lopez Vega (27.32), Jack Christiansen (29.21) and Oliver Wiedermann (29.25) finished 23rd, 28th and 29th, respectively, in the 50 free.
The host Cardinals captured the team title with 524.5 points.
Badger South Relays
Oregon had four relay teams finish in the top three.
The Panthers’ 400-yard medley relay team of Anderson, Stevenson, Braatz and Konopacki finished third with a time of 4:13.57. Stevenson, Adam Hanke and Jack Nowka took third in the 3x100 breaststroke relay (4:00.94).
Anderson and Braatz teamed with Nathan Sorensen and George Wiedemann in the third-place varsity 200 free relay (1:44.91). The Panthers’ freshman-sophomore 200 free relay team of Stevenson, Pankratz, Konopacki and Fahey took third (1:45.04).
Braatz, Fahey, Pankratz and Sorensen finished fourth in the 800 free relay (8:57.97). Anderson, Fahey, Garty and Nowka placed fourth in the 100 free relay (52.15).
Stevenson, Braatz and Pankratz took fourth in the 3x100 butterfly relay (3:22.83). Anderson, Fahey and Konopacki finished fourth in the 3x100 backstroke relay (3:20.61).
“I was trying to figure out what some of the newer guys on the team could do, so it was helpful to give them the opportunity to try things they didn’t know they could do,” Sawran said.
Monona Grove won the meet with 102 points, just ahead of Madison Edgewood (100). The host Vikings placed third (82).
“The relay meet is really hard to use as a gauge for how the season will go because of the unique format,” Sawran said. “Stoughton looked really strong at the meet, so we will be looking ahead to that matchup.”