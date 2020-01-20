Blake Anderson recorded Oregon’s highest placing at the Lightning Invite on Friday, Jan. 17, in Appleton.
The Panthers were coming off a close Badger South Conference road loss to rival Stoughton on Tuesday, Jan. 14.
Lightning Invite
Every team member scored at least one point for the Panthers, who finished sixth out of eight teams with 193 points.
“Overall, our guys swam incredibly well for this point of the season,” Oregon coach Justin Sawran said. “Another meet this week with plenty of season- and lifetime-best times.
Host Appleton North/East (454 points) edged Green Bay United (447) for the team title.
Anderson raced to third in the 100-yard butterfly with a lifetime-best time of 57.42 seconds. He also took eighth in the 100 backstroke (1:03.89) as an individual.
The 200 freestyle relay team of Anderson, Blake Pankratz, Mason Konopacki and Connor Braatz claimed seventh with a time of 1:41.44.
Pankratz, Konopacki, Braatz and Nathan Sorensen placed eighth in the 400 free relay (3:50.77).
Pankratz also finished eighth in the 200 free (2:02.71) and ninth in the 500 free (5:29.66). Konopacki was ninth in the 200 free (2:05.08) and 10th in the 100 back (1:06.51).
Anderson, Sorensen, Riley Fahey and George Wiedemann placed ninth in the 200 medley relay with a time of 1:57.33.
Fahey took ninth in the 100 back (1:05.89) and 22nd in the 50 free (26.43). He teamed with Forest Garty, Jack Christiansen and Jack Nowka in the 10th-place 400 free relay (4:06.58).
Braatz finished 10th in the fly (1:02.02) and the 500 free (5:31.72). Sorensen was 13th in the 500 free (6:01.14) and 19th in the 50 free (26.31).
George Wiedemann took 13th in the 100 free (58.41) and 24th in the 50 free (26.55). Roshan Bonick, Adam Hanke, Nathan Huss and Oliver Wiedemann placed 14th in the 200 medley relay (2:10.42).
Garty, Myles Tomlinson, Oliver Wiedemann and Aedan Larson finished 14th in the 200 free relay (1:54.32).
Nowka took 15th in the 100 breaststroke (1:18.76) and the 200 individual medley (2:40.45). Garty took 15th in the 100 free (59.48).
Wil Cram placed 16th in the 200 IM (3:22.05) and 34th in the 100 free (1:14.71). Bonick took 16th in the 100 back (1:10.63), and Christiansen was 16th in the fly (1:13).
Larson finished 18th in the 200 free (2:33.17) and 27th in the 100 free (1:07.36). Hanke placed 19th in the 100 breast (1:21.58) and 36th in the 50 free (29.27).
Tomlinson took 22nd in the 100 free (1:04.24), and Huss was 24th in the 100 breast (1:27.23).
Stoughton 87, Oregon 83
The Panthers won just three events, but nearly knocked off the Vikings.
Both teams are now 2-3 in conference duals.
“I thought the team competed really well,” Sawran said. “David Stevenson has been out of practice for the last week due to an injury, and he's one of our top contributors, so we knew we had to make up points with his absence going into it.
“We knew it was going to be a close meet all along, with or without the full team. I reminded the guys beforehand that it comes down to depth; those second-, third- and fourth-place touches where you scrape a few points from the other team.”
Oregon’s 200-yard medley relay team of Anderson, Konopacki, Nowka and Ronaldo Lopez-Vega won with a time of 1:58.11.
Nowka also won the 100 breaststroke with a time of 1:17.29.
Braatz edged Stoughton’s Jordan Barthuly in the 200 IM with a time of 2:18.82, .67 seconds ahead of Barthuly.
The Panthers’ 200 free relay team of Braatz, Pankratz, Sorensen and Lopez-Vega finished second with a time of 1:43.66. Anderson, Braatz, Konopacki and Pankratz placed second in the 400 free relay (3:40.28).
Pankratz took second behind Stoughton’s Evan Schmidt in the 100 free (55.79) and 200 free (2:05.25). Anderson finished second in the 100 butterfly (58.20) and 100 backstroke (1:02.19).
Konopacki placed second in the 50 free (24.93), and Fahey took second in the 500 free (5:53.98).