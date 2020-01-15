Oregon won just three events in a Badger South Conference road dual against rival Stoughton on Tuesday, Jan. 14.
Still, the Panthers nearly knocked off the Vikings.
Stoughton edged Oregon 87-83. Both teams are now 2-3 in conference duals.
“I thought the team competed really well,” Panthers coach Justin Sawran said. “David Stevenson has been out of practice for the last week due to an injury, and he's one of our top contributors, so we knew we had to make up points with his absence going into it.
“We knew it was going to be a close meet all along, with or without the full team. I reminded the guys beforehand that it comes down to depth; those second-, third- and fourth-place touches where you scrape a few points from the other team.”
Oregon’s 200-yard medley relay team of Mason Konopacki, Jack Nowka, Blake Anderson and Ronaldo Lopez-Vega won with a time of 1:58.11.
Nowka also won the 100 breaststroke with a time of 1:17.29.
Connor Braatz edged Stoughton’s Jordan Barthuly in the 200 individual medley with a time of 2:18.82, .67 seconds ahead of Barthuly.
The Panthers’ 200 freestyle relay team of Braatz, Lopez-Vega, Blake Pankratz and Nathan Sorensen finished second with a time of 1:43.66. Anderson, Braatz, Konopacki and Pankratz placed second in the 400 free relay (3:40.28).
Pankratz took second behind Stoughton’s Evan Schmidt in the 100 free (55.79) and 200 free (2:05.25). Anderson finished second in the 100 butterfly (58.20) and 100 backstroke (1:02.19).
Konopacki placed second in the 50 free (24.93), and Riley Fahey took second in the 500 free (5:53.98).