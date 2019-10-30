Oregon won a Division 2 regional championship Saturday, Oct. 26, with a 2-1 victory over DeForest at Huntoon Field.
The Panthers shut out Reedsburg 10-0 in the regional semifinals Tuesday, Oct. 22.
Oregon 2, DeForest 1
The Panthers held off a late charge by the Norskies to win the regional title.
Pat Brognano opened the scoring in the 37th minute, and Ben Statz made it 2-0 in the 58th minute. Drake commit Collin Bjerke assisted both goals off passes into the middle of the box.
Oregon outshot DeForest 12-0. The Norskies converted a free kick in the 72nd minute.
Oregon 10, Reedsburg 0
The Panthers scored all of their goals in the first half against the Beavers at Huntoon Field.
Oregon’s defense did not allow a shot on goal, and the offense finished with 20 shots on goal.
Bjerke recorded a hat trick with goals in the 8th, 18th and 25th minute. He also assisted Ben Schaefer’s goal in the 9th minute.
Aaron Klutck scored in the 26th and 32nd minutes, and assisted Bjerke’s third goal. Jaison Fishwild converted a penalty kick in the 21st minute and picked up the assist on Leo Krause’s goal in the 27th minute.
Ben Statz scored off a rebound in the 16th minute, and Zack Dion scored off a rebound in the 31st minute.
Sectional preview
Oregon (13-6-1) will host Monona Grove in the Elkhorn Sectional semifinals on Thursday night at 7 p.m.
The second-seeded Panthers, the defending Division 2 state champions, beat the third-seeded Silver Eagles 1-0 on Oct. 8 at Huntoon Field en route to the Badger South Conference title.
Oregon is riding a five-game winning streak and was ranked No. 8 in Division 2 in the final Wisconsin Soccer Coaches Association Poll. The Panthers are 9-2-1 at home this season and have won seven straight.
Top-seeded Elkhorn will host fourth-seeded Sauk Prairie on Thursday at 6 p.m. in the other sectional semifinal.