Oregon battled a pair of top-10 Division 1 teams at the Middleton Quad.
The Panthers (6-4-1, 3-0 Badger South Conference) shut out sixth-ranked Eau Claire Memorial on Saturday, Sept. 28, a day after falling to seventh-ranked Hudson.
Oregon went from unranked to 10th in the latest Division 2 coaches poll.
The Panthers’ Badger South home game against Milton on Tuesday, Oct. 1, was postponed to Monday, Oct. 14, due to weather.
Oregon 2, Eau Claire Memorial 0Collin Bjerke scored in the 6th minute to propel the Panthers to a win over the previously-unbeaten Old Abes.
Oregon’s Eli Lehmann slipped a pass to Alex Rodriguez on a breakaway for an insurance goal in the second half.
Each team finished with five shots on goal.
Coltrane LoBreglio earned the shutout in net for Oregon.
Hudson 1, Oregon 0
The Raiders scored the game’s lone goal in the 48th minute.
Hudson outshot the Panthers 4-2, and finished with a 10-2 advantage in corner kicks.
LoBreglio had three saves.