There will be many new faces on the pitch for the Oregon boys soccer team, but the goal remains the same.
“We still expect to compete for a conference championship and state tournament berth,” Oregon coach Chris Mitchell said.
Oregon finished 20-2-2 last year and rolled to the WIAA Division 2 state championship. The Panthers won the Badger South Conference title with a 6-0-1 mark; the tie coming against Madison Edgewood.
However, the Panthers have to replace 10 starters, including seven first- and second-team all-conference players and 17 letterwinners.
The lone returning starter is senior midfielder Collin Bjerke, who scored 20 goals and registered 17 assists last season. The other returning letterwinners are Aaron Kluck, Cubby Vandermause, Jaison Fishwild and Ben Schaefer.
Kluck (eight goals, five assists) and Fishwild (two goals, three assists) are expected to play a larger role in an offensive attack that averaged 3.88 goals per game last season.
Oregon posted a state-record 16 shutouts last year, including 11 straight. The Panthers gave up just 0.58 goals per game last year, but will have to break in a new keeper. Mitchell is looking for more sophomores and juniors to emerge as starters.
“We have high hopes for a handful of sophomores and juniors who will be unknowns to our competition,” he said.
Mitchell said Monona Grove will be the biggest challenge for the Panthers this year. The Panthers beat the Silver Eagles 2-1 in the regular season last year and 2-0 in a Division 2 sectional semifinal.
The Panthers open the season hosting Pewaukee on Friday. The Panthers will play a second game on Saturday against Sun Prairie or De Pere.