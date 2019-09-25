If Oregon senior Ethan Vandermause could play two fall sports, he might find a home as a kicker on the football team.
Vandermause scored his first varsity goal from 25 yards out in the 22nd minute to help the Panthers beat the Vikings 4-1 on Tuesday, Sept. 24, in a Badger South Conference showdown at Huntoon Field.
“I would like to say it was skill more than luck,” Vandermause said. “I knew I wanted to hit it. I didn’t know for sure it was going to go in.
Oregon (5-3-1, 3-0 Badger South) started fast with a goal by junior Pat Brognano off a direct kick in the 6th minute. Junior Jayson Howard scored on an assist by senior Collin Bjerke to give the Panthers a 3-0 lead in the 40th minute.
“I felt like that may have been the best half we have played this year,” Oregon coach Chris Mitchell said. “We wanted to get off to a great start and control the tempo. Stoughton was at kind of a loss in terms of how to deal with our style of play and energy.”
Stoughton junior AJ Mittelsteadt scored in the 68th minute to get the Vikings on the board.
Oregon answered with sophomore Eli Lehmann sneaking in a goal just inside the near post on a cross from classmate Alex Rodriguez.
Oregon outshot Stoughton 9-4. Junior goalkeepers Lincoln Martin and Coltrane LoBreglio combined for three saves.
“This is one step forward to our goal of winning the conference. We know they (Stoughton) are a better team and have had some good results. We just wanted to come out and make a statement, and I think we did that.”
Oregon has moved players around this season to take advantage of their strengths. Vandermause has noticed a difference in the Panthers being more consistent in generating scoring opportunities.
“I think we are getting more comfortable with each other and moving off the ball more,” he said. “That will lead to more scoring chances.”
Oregon plays two Division 1 teams this week.
The Panthers will take on Hudson on Friday in Middleton, and host Eau Claire Memorial on Saturday.
The defending Division 2 state champions have not been ranked since the first coaches poll, and are setting their sights on the postseason instead.
“Those rankings don’t mean anything,” Mitchell said. “What we are trying to build is to become the best team we can once the playoffs start.”
Oregon will host Monona Grove Tuesday, Oct. 8 in another Badger South showdown.
“I like where we are at right now, but we have a ways to go before we can beat MG,” Mitchell said.