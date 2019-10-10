A heads-up play by Oregon junior Pat Brognano led to a goal off a direct kick and lifted the Panthers to a 1-0 win over Monona Grove on Tuesday, Oct. 8, in a Badger South Conference showdown at Huntoon Field.
“Not many people expected this result,” Brognano said. “It makes a statement that we can compete with those top teams. We can battle, fight and get the result we want against any team.”
Oregon (8-4-1, 4-0 Badger South), ranked ninth in the Division 2 Wisconsin Soccer Coaches Association state poll, are in the driver’s seat to win a third straight conference title after the win over the seventh-ranked Silver Eagles.
“It was a playoff atmosphere,” Oregon coach Chris Mitchell said. “It’s conference and both teams know the eye on the prize is more than that.”
The Panthers went on the road and shut out Mount Horeb 2-0 on Thursday, Oct. 3.
Oregon 1, Monona Grove 0
Brognano made a quick strike before the Silver Eagles could set up a wall for the direct kick, resulting in an easy goal in the 11th minute.
“I thought it was supposed to be a penalty kick since I thought I got fouled inside the box,” he said. “The ref put it right outside the box. They were not expecting me to take it quick. If they set up a wall the way they should have right in front of me, I would have done everything completely different. It was just really easy to catch them off guard.”
Oregon junior goalkeeper Coltrane LoBreglio had eight saves and had to leave the game twice in the final 19 minutes after being knocked down. LoBreglio made a critical save in the 66th minute. Two minutes later, Monona Grove junior Connor Bracken fired a shot off the post.
LoBreglio was ran into in the 72nd minute and forced to leave the game because of an injury. Fellow junior Lincoln Martin came on as a substitute, and minutes later, senior Ethan Vandermause made a sliding clear of the ball to preserve the lead.
LoBreglio re-entered the game, but was ran into making a save in the 82nd minute. The official ruled it was a 50-50 ball so there was no foul called on the Silver Eagles.
“At the time it felt worse,” he said. “I got up, stepped off and got better. It was all about my team. I had full confidence that they could take care of the work out there.”
“He’s a tough guy to score on,” Mitchell said of LoBreglio. “There was one big save on a set piece that really stands out in my mind where no other keeper I’ve seen this year makes that save.
“He’s really gained some discipline as a keeper that he lacked at the beginning of the year. He’s such a great shot-stopper.”
Oregon 2, Mount Horeb 0
Senior Collin Bjerke scored two goals to propel the Panthers to a nonconference win over the Vikings.
Bjerke scored his first goal via penalty kick in the 43rd minute. He added another goal off an assist from Alex Rodriguez in the 55th minute.
Oregon put nine shots on goal to Mount Horeb’s four. LoBreglio picked up the shutout in net.