Oregon junior goalkeeper Coltrane LoBreglio played a pivotal role in helping the Panthers post their 12th shutout of the season – a 2-0 victory over Monona Grove in the Division 2 Elkhorn Sectional semifinals Friday night at McFarland High School.
It’s the second time this season the Panthers shut out the Silver Eagles (13-4-4).
Oregon (14-6-1), the defending Division 2 state champion, is one win away from making a third straight trip to the state tournament. The Panthers will play top-seeded Elkhorn at 1 p.m. Saturday in Elkhorn in the sectional championship.
Elkhorn beat Sauk Prairie 2-0 in the other sectional semifinal to earn a rematch with Oregon. The Panthers edged the Elks 2-1 in the sectional championship game last year.
With snow blending in with the ball, LoBreglio made a critical save on Isaac Becker’s penalty kick shot in the 15th minute. The stop by LoBreglio kept the game scoreless and fueled Oregon to the sectional championship.
“Cole made some humongous saves in the game to give us energy and momentum as a team,” Oregon junior Ben Statz said.
Moments later, Statz capitalized on a handball in the box, scoring on a penalty kick in the 25th minute to give the Panthers a 1-0 lead.
“Once you get that first goal, everything starts flowing,” Statz said. “We played really well as a team.”
LoBreglio had seven saves, including a diving stop in the 56th minute that preserved the one-goal lead. The Panthers outshot the Silver Eagles 8-7 and had a 5-4 edge in corner kicks. Both teams had direct-kick opportunities over a wall of defenders in the first 11 minutes.
“We talked about how no one on our team had to have their best game of the year, but we all had to do our job,” Oregon coach Chris Mitchell said. “MG is an explosive team. We talked about weathering the storm they would throw our way and we did.”
Monona Grove senior forward Will McDowell had a golden opportunity in the 50th minute, but his shot deflected off the crossbar.
Oregon junior Pat Brognano made a pass to the corner of the post and senior Collin Bjerke, a Drake University commit, scored in the 78th minute.
“I saw Pat dribbling inside and I made the run to the goal,” Bjerke said. “I knew he was going to play it to the corner. We have been starting to connect more on the field and read each other. Usually, I’m the one that plays him the ball.”
Oregon senior Aaron Kluck was forced out of the game with a concussion after being hit on a header, Mitchell said.
“To play without one of our leaders and best players on the field and to persevere, they just showed up,” Mitchell said. “We couldn’t have written a better script.”