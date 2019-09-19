The Oregon boys soccer team remained unbeaten in the Badger South Conference with a shutout at Fort Atkinson on Tuesday, Sept. 17.
The Panthers, the defending Division 2 state champions, are now 4-3-1 overall and 2-0 in the Badger South.
“We are still experimenting with things, but we are getting our systems down,” Oregon coach Chris Mitchell said. “We don’t feel like we have everything all set yet.”
Oregon tied Madison Memorial in a nonconference home game Saturday, Sept. 14, at Huntoon Field. The Panthers were coming off a road loss to Waunakee on Thursday, Sept. 12.
Oregon 4, Fort Atkinson 0
Senior forward Collin Bjerke powered the Panthers with a hat trick in a road win over the Indians.
Bjerke had his first goal on an assist by Quinn Belville in the 7th minute. The Panthers broke open a 1-0 halftime lead with three goals in the second half.
Bjerke scored his second goal on a penalty kick in the 65th minute. Four minutes later, Bjerke found the back of the net off a direct kick. Senior Jaison Fishwild scored the final goal for the Panthers.
Oregon outshot the Blackhawks 13-1. Junior goalkeeper Coltrane LoBreglio made one save for the Panthers.
Oregon 1, Madison Memorial 1
Panthers senior Aaron Kluck scored in the first half against the Spartans.
Kluck collected a rebound in the 29th minute off a direct kick by Bjerke. Memorial scored the game-tying goal in the 48th minute off a free kick.
The Panthers outshot the Spartans 6-4. LoBreglio had five saves.
Waunakee 3, Oregon 0The Warriors shut out the Panthers in a Badger Conference crossover game.
Waunakee’s Sam Acker scored two goals, the first in the 14th minute and another three minutes later. The Warriors tacked on an insurance goal in the second half.
Oregon outshot Waunakee 14-8. LoBreglio made five saves.