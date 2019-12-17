The Oregon boys soccer team entered the 2019 season with the challenge of replacing 17 players from a Division 2 state championship team.
New contributors stepped up to fill roles, while veterans served as leaders. The result was a third straight Badger South Conference title and a D2 regional crown.
The Panthers finished the season 14-7-1 and 7-0 in the Badger South. They edged DeForest 2-1 on Oct. 26 at Huntoon Field in the regional finals, setting up a second showdown with conference rival Monona Grove.
Oregon posted its 12th shutout of the season on a snowy Nov. 1 against the Silver Eagles, winning 2-0 at McFarland High School. The Panthers had defeated Elkhorn in the sectional finals the past two years on shootouts, but the Elks won 2-0 on Nov. 2 to prevent Oregon from a third straight trip to state.
-- Adam Feiner