The Oregon boys soccer team kicked off its season Friday, Aug. 30, with a 1-0 loss to Pewaukee in the Oregon Quad at Huntoon Field.
The Panthers bounced back with a 1-0 win over De Pere on Saturday, Aug. 31, to take third in the quad.
Sun Prairie beat Pewaukee 2-1 on Saturday to win the title.
Pewaukee 1, Oregon 0Pirates goalkeeper Noah O’Neal stopped all eight Oregon shots on goal.
Panthers keeper Coltrane LoBreglio made four saves.
Pewaukee’s Josh Terrian scored in the 10th minute off an assist from Patrick Bernauer.
Oregon 1, DePere 0
Collin Bjerke headed in a cross by Pat Brognano in the second minute, and LoBreglio made eight saves to shut out the Redbirds.
College commitment
Bjerke started looking at colleges when he was in eighth grade.
His long recruiting process came to an end Aug. 21, as the senior midfielder verbally committed to Drake University.
“Everyone’s journey through recruiting is different, but it was a long process for me,” Bjerke said. “It took me longer, but I’m glad I got it done before my senior year started. That way I can focus on school, too.”
Bjerke scored 19 goals to help the Panthers to the Division 2 state title last season. He was a first-team all-state honoree, and unanimous all-Badger South selection.
Bjerke first heard from Drake last winter, and decided to take a visit this past June. He also had interest from the University of Wisconsin-Madison and the University of Pennsylvania.
“I went to one of their camps in June and got to play with a couple of their players,” he said of Drake. “They love to go at the goal, and that’s what I look to do, turn and drive. It’s really fast-paced, and that’s the level I want to be at.”
Bjerke plans to major in nursing, which factored heavily into his decision.
“It’s a great soccer program, but I’m going more for academics,” he said. “Their medical programs are really strong. Plus, the coaches have been really genuine with me, and it seems like a great fit.”
Drake is located in Des Moines, Iowa. The Bulldogs compete in the Missouri Valley Conference.
Drake went 7-7-3 last season. The program’s last winning season came in 2015 (13-5-3), when the Bulldogs won the conference tournament and advanced to the second round of the NCAA Tournament.