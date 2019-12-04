Sophomore guard Ryne Panzer scored a team-high 17 points to lead the Oregon boys basketball team to a 60-56 win over Greenfield at the West Allis Central Shootout on Friday, Nov. 29.
The Panthers jumped out to a 23-18 lead at the half. Junior point guard Erik Victorson added 16 points, four assists and a team-high three steals. Sophomores Bryce Kerns and Brandon Kerns scored 10 and eight points, respectively.
“It felt really good to get out to a good start and get the first win,” Oregon coach Chris Siebert said. “I thought we really moved the ball well and had a high number of assists. We were really unselfish.”
The Panthers led by as many as 13 points in the second half, and made 10 of 13 free throws to help seal the victory.
“In the second half, we got complacent a little bit and got lackadaisical on the defensive end,” Siebert said. “We definitely have to defend better.”
Swimming
Oregon won eight of 11 events to earn a 94-75 Badger South Conference road victory over Milton on Friday, Nov. 29.
Blake Anderson won the 200-yard freestyle (2:02) and 100 backstroke (1:04.52) for the Panthers. David Stevenson finished first in the 100 free (55.12) and 100 breaststroke (1:09.93).
Connor Braatz won the the 200 individual medley (2:24.30) and 100 butterfly (1:03.13).
Blake Pankratz won the 500 free with a time of 5:57.86.
The Panthers’ 400 freestyle relay team of Anderson, Braatz, Pankratz and Forest Garty won with a time of 3:50.41.
Hockey
Oregon went 1-1-1 at the Sheboygan Tournament, as it bounced back from a 4-3 loss to Brother Rice (IL) in the season opener Friday, Nov. 29, with a 5-3 win over Ashwaubenon a day later. The Panthers lost to Waupaca 5-4 on Sunday, Dec. 1, at the Sheboygan Lakers Ice Center.
Oregon’s Parker Schimdt scored off an assist from Ben Wiedholz in the first period against Brother Rice to give the Panthers an early lead. The Crusaders tied the game at 1 in the second period.
Oregon junior Spencer Buskager scored off assists from Colton Eyers and Adam Franken in the third, but Brother Rice scored late in the period to force a shootout. The Panthers fell 2-1 in the shootout.
Wiedholz scored two third-period goals and Franken had two assists to propel the Panthers past Ashwaubenon.
Laszlo Orosz scored 46 seconds into the game off a pass from Franken. Buskager scored 27 seconds into the second period to give the Panthers a 2-1 lead. Trey McKee scored off assists from Eyers and Franken to give Oregon a 3-2 lead at the 10:15 mark of the second, but the Jaguars tied the game late in the period.
Wiedholz scored his first goal off an assist from Joe Roemer at the 9:42 mark of the third period. Wiedholz scored again 31 seconds later off a pass from Alex Barnish. Oregon goaltender Colton Dailey had 28 saves.
Waupaca’s Braeden Ryan scored the game-winning goal at the 5:11 mark of overtime to top the Panthers.
Buskager scored off an assist from Roemer to give the Panthers a 1-0 lead at the 2:28 mark of the second period. Wiedholz and Schmidt scored in the second, but the Comets responded after both goals to tie the game at 3.
Orosz scored in the third period off assists from Franken and McKee to tie the at 4 and send the game to overtime. Dailey finished with 25 saves.