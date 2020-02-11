Oregon entered its second showdown with Edgewood looking to build momentum heading into the upcoming Division 2 postseason.
The Panthers (10-11-1, 7-4 Badger South Conference) had won five of their last seven games after a 2-1 loss to Edgewood earlier this season, but couldn’t keep pace in an 8-2 road loss to the Crusaders on Friday, Feb. 7.
Oregon bounced back from a 7-5 road loss to Waupun on Saturday, Feb. 8, with a 2-1 road win over Milton on Monday, Feb. 10.
The Panthers earned the 5 seed in the Division 2 Saint Mary’s Springs Sectional and will play at fourth-seeded McFarland on Thursday, Feb. 20.
The Panthers split two games with the Spartans this season, losing 5-2 on the road Dec. 13 and winning 4-2 at home Jan. 16.
Oregon 2, Milton 1
The Panthers scored two third-period goals in a Badger South road win over the Red Hawks at Mandt Community Center in Stoughton.
Oregon’s Kyle Rohrer tie it at 1 with 13:27 left off assists from Joe Roemer and Adam Franken. Colton Eyers scored the game winner on the power play off an assist from Nick Brien with 10:42 remaining.
Milton’s Luke Hessenauer scored with 1:25 left in the first period off an assist from Gannon Kilgora.
The Panthers outshot the Red Hawks 33-16, went 1-for-6 on the power play and killed all three penalties. Oregon goaltender Carter Grandburg stopped eight of nine shots and Colton Dailey stopped all seven shots he faced.
Waupun 7, Oregon 5
The Panthers finished 4-for-4 on the power play, but lost a nonconference game that featured three ties and three lead changes.
Oregon rallied from a 3-1 deficit at the end of the first period. Roemer scored the Panthers’ lone first-period goal on the power play off assists from Franken and Laszlo Orosz at the 7:30 mark.
Orosz scored on the power play off assists from Eyers and Franken 53 seconds into the second period. Franken tied it at 3 off a pass from Orosz at the 5:08 mark. The Warriors’ Jarrett Bucholz scored 12 seconds later.
Rohrer tied it at 4 off assists from Franken and Roemer with 2:36 left in the second. Bucholz completed his hat trick late in the period to give the Warriors a 5-4 lead.
Rohrer scored on the power play off assists from Franken and Roemer to tie it at 5 with 6:06 left in the third period.
Waupun’s Malachi Bucholz scored two goals in a four-minute span late in the third to seal the victory for the Warriors.
The Warriors outshot the Panthers 42-31, as Dailey made 35 saves.
Edgewood 8, Oregon 2
The Crusaders entered having already clinched the Badger South title and flexed their muscles against the Panthers at LaBahn Arena in Madison.
J.J. Wiebusch and Parker Murn each scored two goals and Payton Smith dished out four assists for Edgewood.
The Panthers got off to a rocky start in the first period, as the Crusaders scored the first eight goals of the game.
“We just turned one mistake into 12,” Oregon coach Larry Clemens said. “We would make a mistake and then we wouldn’t cover for ourselves. “Everything they were putting on net was funneling in and we just couldn’t get one to fall.”
The Panthers outshot the Crusaders 33-32, but had a hard time getting the puck past Edgewood goaltender Zach Walker, who made 10 saves in the first period, 12 in the second and nine in the third.
“We just have to compete and trust each other,” Clemens said. “How you handle adversity is defining. If we can stick together, stay together, work together and put this behind us, we will be OK. If we let this linger on and be a factor, we will struggle.”
The Panthers scored both of their goals in the final 2:30 from Orosz and Parker Schmidt. Franken had two assists.
“It’s good at the end to get a little reward,” Clemens said. “We had opportunities to second to tie it up before they were able to pull away even more. It was good for them to get on the board even though they weren’t really excited about it.”
The Crusaders jumped out to an early lead with two goals in the first period. Drew Lenz scored off an assist from Smith 4:15 into the game. Cooper Fink scored with 4:36 left before the first intermission off assists from Wiebusch and Geoffrey Rossow.
Murn beat Dailey glove-side 5:29 into the second period. Wiebusch scored with 26 seconds left before the second intermission to make it 4-0.
Edgewood’s Cody Menzel scored 46 seconds into the third period off an assist from junior Nathan Walker. Murn scored his second goal 13 seconds later off a pass from Smith. Wiebusch scored his second goal on the power play with 7:43 left, and Aidan Lenz scored nine seconds later.
Dailey finished with 23 saves for the Panthers.
“You will have games like that,” Clemens said. “He (Dailey) has been a rock for us. I’m not going to put any stock in it.”