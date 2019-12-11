Oregon senior forward Laszlo Orosz was searching for the right words in trying to describe a 4-1 nonconference loss to Beaver Dam on Saturday, Dec. 7, at Oregon Ice Arena.
The Panthers finished second in the Badger South Conference last season, but are are struggling to find a rhythm to start this season.
“We were not in the right mindset,” Orosz said. “I don’t think we came prepared. Maybe we thought it was going to be easier than it was. They wanted it more, that’s for sure.”
Oregon dropped to 1-2-1 on the season, while Beaver Dam improved to 3-0.
“Our team has to learn to play together and buy in,” Oregon coach Larry Clemens said. “Until we actually commit to learning, we will find struggles and dips. I hate having these sessions in your season where it’s a gut check.”
Oregon committed nine penalties, to which Clemens said the Panthers beat themselves.
“Our guys let the scoreboard play in their heads,” he said. “They kind of drifted away from our game plan trying to do stuff on their own. They lost trust in what we are trying to accomplish. Until we want to commit to change and recommit to putting our action to words, we will struggle a little bit.”
Beaver Dam senior Dalton Jones opened the scoring with a goal with 10:41 left in the first period. It didn’t take the Panthers long to answer, as Orosz scored on a rebound off an assist from Colton Eyers with 9:10 left in the first.
“We were hoping our team would just turn it on and that would give us the spark we needed,” Clemens said. “They punched us in the mouth first and we just kind of backed down. We just haven’t found a way to be gritty and work hard enough yet.”
Beaver Dam junior forward Riley VanderHoeven skated around the net and fired a shot just inside the near post for a power-play goal to give the Golden Beavers a 2-1 lead with 3:24 left in the opening period.
The Beavers extended their lead in the second period, as senior forward Ben Cremers scored from just inside the blue line to push the lead to 3-1.
Oregon pulled junior goaltender Colton Dailey in the final minute and Beaver Dam’s Daniel Smolen scored an empty-net goal.
The Golden Beavers outshot the Panthers 26-22, as Dailey had 19 saves.
The Panthers have had six penalties or more in three of their first four games.
“You can’t win on the penalty kill,” Orosz said. “We are killing the whole time and it’s tiring out our penalty killers. We are just gassed afterwards.”