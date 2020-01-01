Oregon freshman forward Kyle Rohrer had two goals and two assists to lead the Panthers to a two-game split at the Mullett Cup last week.
Oregon (3-5-1) lost to tournament host Arrowhead 2-1 on Saturday, Dec. 28, at Howard G. Mullet Center in Hartland. The Panthers were coming off a 5-0 win over Homestead a day previous.
Arrowhead 2, Oregon 1
Both defenses played strong despite being short-handed at times, but Nick Catalano scored the game-winning goal with 6:18 left in the third period.
The Panthers finished 0-for-3 on the power play, while the Warhawks were 0-for-7.
Oregon senior forward Laszlo Orosz put the Panthers on the board first with a goal off assists from Rohrer and Joe Roemer at the 4-minute mark of the first period. Arrowhead’s TJ Haas tied the game just 2:06 later.
The Warhawks outshot the Panthers 41-15. Oregon junior goaltender Colton Dailey made 39 saves.
Oregon 5, Homestead 0
Rohrer and junior forward Adam Franken scored two goals apiece in the Panthers’ shutout of the Highlanders.
Oregon scored two goals in the first and second periods.
Rohrer started the scoring off assists from Orosz and Roemer. Orosz then scored off passes from Rohrer and Kaden Peterson.
Franken scored two second-period goals to push the lead to 4-0. Orosz collected his second assist on the first goal, and Parker Schmidt assisted on the second tally.
Rohrer capped the scoring in the third period.
Homestead held a 30-29 edge in shots, but Dailey posted his first shutout of the season with 30 saves.