Everything came together on the ice for senior forward Laszlo Orosz and Oregon in the Panthers’ 8-1 road win over Stoughton on Tuesday, Dec. 17, at Mandt Community Center.
Orosz scored two goals and dished out two assists to power the Panthers (2-4-1, 1-2 Badger South Conference), who snapped a four-game losing streak with the victory.
“We knew we had to step it up in practice,” Orosz said. “The tempo picked up a lot more and we came prepared for this game.”
The Panthers were outshot by opponents and averaged 8.5 penalties per game during their skid.
Oregon outshot Stoughton 45-24 and only committed three penalties. Junior forward Adam Franken had two goals for the Panthers, while senior forward Colton Eyers and sophomore defenseman Kaden Peterson added three assists.
“We were in a little bit of a slump,” Franken said. “It feels good to get a win and get back on track. We are moving in an upward direction.”
Peterson and senior forward Ben Wiedholz fired shots on the power play, and Orosz tipped in the rebound at the with 8:19 left in the first period.
The Panthers exploded for four goals in the second period. Franken scored his first goal off assists from Wiedholz at the 3:35 mark.
Stoughton senior forward Brody Hlavacek answered with a power-play goal off a pass from junior defenseman Tyler Peterson to cut Oregon’s lead to 2-1 at the 4:50 mark.
Oregon sophomore forward Joe Roemer scored off a pass from freshman forward Kyle Rohrer with 9:25 left in the second. Eyers followed with a power-play goal two minutes later off passes from Orosz and Peterson.
Orosz scored on a breakaway with 22 seconds to go in the second. Franken and Rohrer assisted on the goal.
“We knew we had to keep putting the pressure on in the offensive zone,” Orosz said. “The chances were going to come and we were just going to keep burying them.”
The Panthers outshot the Vikings 14-7 in the second period.
“We have been telling the guys to keep playing the same way and find our true identity,” Oregon assistant coach Alec Vanko said. “I think our practices and habits have improved, and I think that was reflected out on the ice.”
Rohrer scored 39 seconds into the third period off passes from Orosz and Kaden Peterson. Franken scored off a pass from Eyers six minutes later. Wiedholz capped the scoring with a goal off a pass from Franken with 3:50 left.
Vanko, a 2012 OHS graduate who played collegiate hockey at Minnesota State-Mankato, said the Panthers have worked on moving their feet and supporting each other in the offensive zone.
“If we can outnumber the puck in any situation, we will try to work on that,” he said. “I think we took a step in the right direction.”