Sophomore Joe Roemer, freshman Kyle Rohrer and junior Adam Franken wreaked havoc offensively in Oregon’s home game against rival Stoughton.
All three forwards recorded a hat trick in the Panthers’ 12-3 rout of the Vikings on Tuesday, Jan. 21, at Oregon Ice Arena. Roemer also dished out three assists for a six-point night, and Rohrer added an assist.
“We got pucks deep and worked it into the corners,” Franken said. “We realized early that we had more skill on offense than Stoughton did defensively, so we used that to our advantage. We moved the puck really well, got shots on net and converted.”
Oregon (7-7-1, 5-3 Badger South Conference) won its third straight game, while Stoughton (2-11, 1-7) lost its sixth straight.
“The guys are starting to buy into what we want,” Panthers coach Larry Clemens said. “We’re starting to see who we can be. We’re really starting to work with that belief.”
Roemer started the scoring 6:11 into the game off an assist from junior defenseman Spencer Buskager. Franken netted his first goal with 3:33 left in the first off assists from Roemer and senior forward Ben Wiedholz to make it 2-0.
Rohrer scored his first goal 20 seconds into the second period off assists from freshman forward Jacob Cameron and senior forward Colton Eyers. Roemer scored 44 seconds later off a pass from Eyers to double the lead.
Stoughton cut it to 4-1 with 9:55 left in the second when Brody Hlavacek scored on the power play off assists from James Hanson and Jared Bauer. Parker Schmidt quickly regained the momentum for Oregon with a goal 17 seconds later off assists from Cameron and freshman forward Simon Dosher.
Franken made it 6-1 with 2:40 left in the second off an assist from sophomore defenseman Kaden Peterson. The Vikings responded 10 seconds later when Nolen Custer scored off a pass from Zayne Zeichert.
Stoughton couldn’t recover after Wiedholz scored seven seconds before the second intermission off assists from Schmidt and Roemer.
Rohrer scored 4:29 into the third period off assists from Cameron and Dosher.
Roemer completed his hat trick on the power play with 10:52 remaining off assists from Rohrer and senior defenseman Nick Brien, and Rohrer scored for the third time a little more than a minute later.
Franken completed his hat trick on the power play with 5:28 left off a pass from Roemer. Senior forward Brody Barlow capped the Panthers’ scoring with 2:13 left off a pass from junior forward Trey McKee.
Bauer scored on the power play with 17 seconds left off assists from Hanson and Zeichert.
Oregon outshot Stoughton 44-37, went 2-for-3 on the power play and killed six of eight penalties. Junior goaltender Colton Dailey finished with 34 saves in the win.
“We’ve been getting good performances out of Dailey,” Clemens said. “When he’s been good, we’ve been able to build confidence going the other way.”