The potent offense and power play Oregon displayed during its late-season surge met its match in the form of Saint Mary’s Springs’ stout defense.
The Panthers were shut out 6-0 in the Division 2 Saint Mary’s Springs Sectional semifinal by the top-seeded and host Ledgers on Tuesday, Feb. 25, at Blue Line Family Ice Center in Fond du Lac.
Saint Mary’s Springs, ranked No. 1 in the final regular-season D2 Wisconsin Prep Hockey Coaches Poll, scored four goals in the second period against the fifth-seeded Panthers. Calvin Grass and Noah Pickart each scored twice, while Hayden Rising made 21 saves in the win.
Oregon (13-12-1) was outshot 34-21, as junior goaltender Colton Dailey finished with 28 saves. The Panthers killed all three penalties, but never went on the power play.