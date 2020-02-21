Oregon sophomore forward Joe Roemer could give a history lesson about how much of a nemesis McFarland has been for the Panther boys hockey team.
The Spartans won two of three games against the Panthers last year, one of them in a Division 2 regional semifinal.
Roemer did his part to make sure history did not repeat itself, as he scored two goals to lead Oregon to a 6-3 win over the Spartans in a Division 2 regional championship Thursday, Feb. 20, at McFarland Community Ice Arena. The Panthers improved to 6-3 against the Spartans over the last four years.
“It’s a great rivalry,” Roemer said. “We love playing them and they love playing us. It was great for our seniors and for our team mentality.”
Oregon (13-11-1) advances to play No. 1-ranked and top-seeded St. Mary’s Springs in a sectional semifinal Tuesday, Feb. 25, in Fond du Lac.
Oregon won the rubber match against McFarland (18-4-2) by scoring three unanswered goals in the third period, including two short-handed. Junior defenseman Spencer Buskager also scored two goals for the Panthers, who pushed their winning streak to four.
The celebration spilled into the Panthers’ locker room as about 40 fans from the student section bursted in after the game and took selfies with players.
“They finally took the preparation to heart,” Oregon coach Larry Clemens said. “They (McFarland) are the ones who knocked us out last year and our guys remembered that and had it circled.”
Clemens said the Panthers are a team that comes to play against good teams.
“As frustrating as it is, we play to the caliber of our opponent, and they (St. Mary’s Springs) are a skilled team,” he said.
Roemer ripped a slap shot from the right wing and beat McFarland goaltender Gus Hoel glove-side to give the Panthers a 4-3 lead at the 11:21 mark of the third period.
Oregon then scored two empty-net goals in the final two minutes. The first came after a crazy sequence in which junior forward Adam Franken sent a shot just wide of the post on a 3-on-2 breakaway, but the referee awarded Franken a goal because a McFarland player threw his stick at the puck. Buskager capped the scoring from mid-ice.
“The preparation this past week was good,” Buskager said. “We worked really hard in practice and came out and worked hard in the game. It shows for itself how the hard work pays off.”
McFarland’s Grant Newcomer put the Spartans on the board with a power-play goal at the 7:25 mark of the first period. Buskager tied the game at 1 off assists from junior Trey McKee and freshman Kyle Rohrer with 1:02 left in the first.
“The boys who set me up, I couldn’t have done it without them,” Buskager said. “I will give that goal to them. I just put the shot on the net.”
Roemer netted his first goal off a rebound on the power play. The goal came on a backdoor pass from senior Laszlo Orosz and a shot by senior Colton Eyers at the 5:29 mark of the second period. Newcomer scored again on the power play to tie the game at 2 a little more than eight minutes later. Eyers answered with a go-ahead goal to give the Panthers a 3-2 lead a little more than a minute after Newcomer’s second tally.
McFarland’s Jack Bartzen tied the game at 3 with 7:50 left in the third period. The Spartans outshot the Panthers 50-26, but Oregon junior goaltender Colton Dailey came through with 47 saves.
“They finally bought in that every game has ebbs and flows and there are peaks and valleys,” Clemens said. “We had a valley early and we knew behind a low point comes a high point.”