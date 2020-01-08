After the the calendar flipped to a new year, the Oregon boys hockey team has been generating more shots on goal.
The Panthers exploded for five first-period goals en route to a 6-1 win over Monona Grove in a Badger South Conference game Saturday, Jan. 4, at Hartmeyer Ice Arena in Madison.
Oregon (4-6-1, 2-2 Badger South) were coming off a 5-4 home loss to Janesville a day previous.
Oregon 6, Monona Grove 1
The Panthers outshot the Silver Eagles 41-1, as junior forward Adam Franken had a goal and an assist and senior forward Ben Wiedholz dished out two assists.
Oregon senior forward Colton Eyers scored off assists from senior forward Laszlo Orosz and sophomore Kaden Peterson 2:59 into the game. Senior Nick Brein scored off a pass from Trey McKee at the 7:41 mark. Freshman Kyle Rohrer scored off assists from Wiedholz and Franken at the 9:57 mark to give the Panthers a 3-0 lead. Sophomore forward Joe Roemer and Franken scored goals 54 seconds apart late in the first.
Jacob Cameron scored a short-handed goal 3:30 into the second period to give Oregon a 6-0 lead.
MG’s Trevor Ogden scored 1:23 into the third.
Janesville 5, Oregon 4
Franken had a goal and two assists, but the Panthers’ comeback fell short in a nonconference loss to the Bluebirds.
Janesville marked the board first with a goal 5:44 into the game, but Orosz tied it 25 seconds later off an assist from Franken.
The Bluebirds started the second period strong with two goals to take a 3-1 lead. Roemer scored off passes from Orosz and McKee with 3:16 left in the second to cut the Bluebirds’ lead to 3-2, but Cayden Erickson scored a little more than a minute later for Janesville.
Rohrer scored off a pass from Franken with 5:23 left in the third period, but Janesville’s Lucas Vogt scored 24 seconds later. Franken capped the scoring off an assist from Wiedholz with 3:25 remaining.
The Panthers outshot the Bluebirds 34-15. Oregon went 1-for-3 on the power play. Junior goaltender Colton Dailey made 10 saves.