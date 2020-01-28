Sophomore Joe Roemer, freshman Kyle Rohrer and junior Adam Franken wreaked havoc offensively in Oregon’s home game against rival Stoughton.
All three forwards recorded a hat trick in the Panthers’ 12-3 rout of the Vikings on Tuesday, Jan. 21, at Oregon Ice Arena. Roemer also dished out three assists for a six-point night, and Rohrer added an assist.
“We got pucks deep and worked it into the corners,” Franken said. “We realized early that we had more skill on offense than Stoughton did defensively, so we used that to our advantage. We moved the puck really well, got shots on net and converted.”
The Panthers came back to beat Madison West 3-1 on Saturday, Jan. 25, at Madison Ice Arena.
Oregon 3, Madison West 1
The Panthers (8-7-1, 5-3 Badger South Conference) pushed their winning streak to four with a nonconference road win over the Regents.
West led 1-0 after the first period, but Oregon’s Laszlo Orosz tied it with a power-play goal 2:34 into the second period off assists from Rohrer and senior forward Colton Eyers.
Franken netted the go-ahead goal with 2:20 left in the second off an assist from junior forward Trey McKee.
Junior defenseman Spencer Buskager capped the scoring with a goal 3:16 into the third period off an assist from senior forward Brody Barlow.
Oregon finished 1-for-6 on the power play and was outshot 30-25, but the Panthers killed all four of their penalties. Junior goaltender Colton Dailey made 29 saves in the win.
Oregon 12, Stoughton 3
The Panthers won their third straight conference game in dominant fashion against the Vikings.
“The guys are starting to buy into what we want,” Oregon coach Larry Clemens said. “We’re starting to see who we can be. We’re really starting to work with that belief.”
Roemer started the scoring 6:11 into the game off an assist from Buskager. Franken netted his first goal with 3:33 left in the first off assists from Roemer and senior forward Ben Wiedholz to make it 2-0.
Rohrer scored his first goal 20 seconds into the second period off assists from Eyers and freshman forward Jacob Cameron. Roemer scored 44 seconds later off a pass from Eyers to double the lead.
Stoughton cut it to 4-1 with 9:55 left in the second when Brody Hlavacek scored on the power play off assists from James Hanson and Jared Bauer. Senior defenseman Parker Schmidt quickly regained the momentum for Oregon with a goal 17 seconds later off assists from Cameron and freshman forward Simon Dosher.
Franken made it 6-1 with 2:40 left in the second off an assist from sophomore defenseman Kaden Peterson. The Vikings responded 10 seconds later when Nolen Custer scored off a pass from Zayne Zeichert.
Stoughton couldn’t recover after Wiedholz scored seven seconds before the second intermission off assists from Schmidt and Roemer.
Rohrer scored 4:29 into the third period off assists from Cameron and Dosher.
Roemer completed his hat trick on the power play with 10:52 remaining off assists from Rohrer and senior defenseman Nick Brien, and Rohrer scored for the third time a little more than a minute later.
Franken completed his hat trick on the power play with 5:28 left off a pass from Roemer. Barlow capped the Panthers’ scoring with 2:13 left off a pass from McKee.
Bauer scored on the power play with 17 seconds left off assists from Hanson and Zeichert.
Oregon outshot Stoughton 44-37, went 2-for-3 on the power play and killed six of eight penalties. Dailey finished with 34 saves in the win.
“We’ve been getting good performances out of Dailey,” Clemens said. “When he’s been good, we’ve been able to build confidence going the other way.”