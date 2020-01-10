Edgewood’s Drew Lenz was slow to get up after a hard fall while trying to make a move in the offensive zone midway through overtime against Oregon.
On his next shift, the senior forward made the Panthers hurt with the game-winning goal in a 2-1 victory Thursday, Jan. 9, at Oregon Ice Arena.
Edgewood (10-4, 5-0 Badger South Conference) controlled possession throughout the game and were especially lively late in overtime.
Sophomore defenseman Parker Murn had a wide-open shot in front of the net, but Oregon junior goaltender Colton Dailey got just enough glove on the shot to send the puck into the netting with 1:57 left. Edgewood senior forward Payton Smith hit the crossbar three seconds later, but Lenz converted with 1:45 left off a pass from junior Nathan Walker.
Oregon (4-7-1, 2-3) had several chances to win the game in regulation. Junior defenseman Spencer Buskager hit the crossbar with 5:23 left in the third period. The Panthers killed a penalty with 1:15 left, then had three shots saved in the final minute.
The Crusaders outshot the Panthers 41-23, and Oregon’s defensemen blocked numerous shots that did not get through to Dailey. Edgewood went 0-for-6 on the power play, and Oregon was 1-for-3.
“Colton played another really good game, but the reality is that we didn’t come ready,” Oregon coach Larry Clemens said. “Edgewood controlled the game; they forced us to play defense. It looks good that we got in the way, but we shouldn’t have to block that many shots.”
Oregon sophomore forward Joe Roemer scored on the power play with 3:18 left in the first period off a pass from behind the net by junior forward Adam Franken.
Edgewood freshman goaltender Daniel Hoefer settled in after the goal and finished with 22 saves. Murn tied it at 1 with 1:12 left in the second period off assists from sophomore forwards Cody Menzel and JJ Wiebusch.
Dailey finished with 39 saves, including 20 in the third period.
“I tried to stay stress-free and positive,” Dailey said. “The first goal was kind of a fluke, so I didn’t think too much about it. I just played my game.”
The Panthers’ home games against West Bend West (Friday, Jan. 10) and Milton (Saturday, Jan. 11) were postponed due to inclement weather.