The Oregon boys hockey team is aiming to unseat Edgewood from the top of the Badger South Conference.
The Panthers have 10 letterwinners back from a team that went 11-8 and tied McFarland for second in the Badger South with a 9-3 mark. Oregon is led by junior forward Adam Franken and senior forward Laszlo Orosz, who were both honorable mention all-conference last year. Franken is the leading returning scorer for the Panthers (11 goals, 23 assists). Orosz scored nine goals and had 18 assists last year.
Oregon will have big skates to fill after the graduation of Zak Roskos, who earned first-team all-conference honors last year. Roskos scored 24 goals and assisted on 17 others in 21 regular-season games. He scored six power-play goals and had seven game-winners.
Senior forward Colton Eyers gives the Panthers another playmaker after breaking out with 10 goals and 10 assists last season.
The other players back for the Panthers are seniors Nick Brien (two goals, three assists), Ben Wiedholz and Parker Schmidt, juniors Ben Outhouse and Colton Dailey and sophomores Joe Roemer (two goals, one assist) and Kaden Peterson.
Dailey posted a .886 save percentage and gave up 2.91 goals against in 19 games last year. He made 156 saves.
Edgewood enters the season as an honorable mention in the Wisconsin Prep Hockey state poll. The Crusaders are the favorites to win the Badger South for the 11th straight year. McFarland is ranked sixth in the Division 2 preseason poll.
Edgewood returns a pair of first-team all-conference forwards in senior Thomas Weis (40 goals, 31 assists last season) and Drew Lenz (12 goals, 39 assists). The Crusaders also bring back sophomore forward Cody Menzel, who scored 21 goals and dished out 25 assists last season.
Oregon opens the season at the Sheboygan Tournament on Friday, Nov. 29.