Oregon gained the momentum it was looking for ahead of the Division 2 postseason with a pair of home wins last week.
The Panthers finished third in the Badger South Conference with a 5-1 victory over Milton on Tuesday, Feb. 11, and held off West Bend for a 5-3 victory on Thursday, Feb. 13.
Oregon finished one game behind regional opponent McFarland and four games behind Edgewood in the Badger South Conference.
The fifth-seeded Panthers play at fourth-seeded McFarland on Thursday, Feb. 20, in the D2 regional finals.
Oregon 5, West Bend 3
The Panthers (12-11-1, 8-4 Badger South) finished the regular season with a nonconference win over the Ice Bears.
Oregon’s Jacob Cameron scored 1:53 into the game off an assist from Kyle Rohrer. West Bend tied it at the 8:14 mark of the first period, but the Panthers responded with two power-play goals.
Adam Franken scored with 7:38 left in the first off assists from Joe Roemer and Laszlo Orosz, and Roemer scored with 4:52 left in the period off assists from Franken and Colton Eyers.
Cameron netted his second goal midway through the second period to make it 4-1.
The Ice Bears cut it to 4-3 midway through the third period, but Franken added an insurance goal with 2:32 left off assists from Roemer and Ben Wiedholz.
Oregon outshot West Bend 41-33, finished 2-for-5 on the power play and killed two of four penalties. Colton Dailey made 30 saves in the win.
Oregon 5, Milton 1
The Panthers beat the Red Hawks for the second time in as many days by scoring the final four goals.
Parker Schmidt scored the go-ahead goal off assists from Franken and Rohrer with 5:02 left in the second period. Simon Dosher scored with 3:05 left in the second off an assist from Kaden Peterson, and Nick Brien scored with 42 seconds left before the second intermission off assists from Eyers and Franken.
Aidan Leatherberry tacked on an insurance goal 3:42 into the third period off assists from Cameron and Trey McKee.
Alex Barnish gave the Panthers an early lead with a goal 4:48 into the game. Milton’s Luke Hessenauer tied it with 3:13 left in the first period.
Oregon outshot Milton 49-18, as goaltender Dailey made 17 saves in the win. The Panthers killed all five penalties.