Oregon freshman forward Jacob Cameron became a full-time varsity player about two weeks ago, meaning he no longer has to juggle minutes on the junior varsity squad, as well.
The extra strength from being fresh paid off in the form of a hat trick for Cameron, as the Panthers beat Monona Grove 8-0 in the first round of the 20th annual Sun Prairie Groundhog Tournament on Tuesday, Jan. 28, at Oregon Ice Arena.
“I don’t play in the JV games anymore so I’m coming in rested, coming in with confidence in my teammates to know they can give me the puck and I can give them the puck,” Cameron said. “It feels awesome to have the support from my teammates and put those numbers up.”
Oregon (9-9-1, 6-3 Badger South Conference) advanced and lost to the tournament hosts 3-2 in the semifinals Friday, Jan. 31, at Sun Prairie Ice Arena. The Panthers then lost the third-place game to Kettle Moraine/Mukwonago/Oconomowoc 3-2 a day later at Sun Prairie Ice Arena.
KMMO 3, Oregon 2
The Panthers allowed two first-period goals and couldn’t complete the comeback against the Lasers.
Oregon junior forward Adam Franken scored off an assist from Cameron and Ben Wiedholz with 40 seconds left in the first period to cut the deficit to 2-1.
Zach Romsos scored at the 9:24 mark of the second period to extend KMMO’s lead.
Oregon’s Kyle Rohrer scored a power-play goal off an assist from junior forward Joe Roemer to cut the deficit to one with 3:54 remaining in the third period.
The Lasers outshot the Panthers 41-32, as junior goaltender Colton Dailey made 38 saves in the loss. Oregon went 1-for-7 on the power play.
Sun Prairie 3, Oregon 2
The Panthers jumped out to a two-goal lead, but couldn’t hang on against the Cardinals.
Cameron put the Panthers on the board first off assists from Rohrer and senior forward Laszlo Orosz and Rohrer with 7:59 left in the first period. Roemer scored 37 seconds later off an assist from senior forward Colton Eyers.
Sun Prairie’s Davis Hamilton scored with 22 seconds left in the first to swing momentum and fuel the comeback. Carter Watters tied it at 2 with 10:17 left in the third period and Nick Johnson scored the game-winner with 4:40 remaining.
The Panthers outshot the Cardinals 40-28, but were 0-for-4 on the power play. Dailey made 25 saves.
Oregon 8, Monona Grove 0
Cameron scored three goals to lead the Panthers to a shutout win over the Silver Eagles in the tournament opener.
Oregon outshot MG 57-19 and scored three goals in the first period. The Panthers had three shots on goal in the first 39 seconds and outshot the Silver Eagles 16-2 in the first 17 minutes of action.
“We needed to come out fast because we have big games coming up,” Wiedholz said. “We definitely set the tone.”
Franken scored 6:06 into the game. Six seconds later, Cameron scored his first goal off an assist from junior forward Trey McKee. Roemer scored on the power play a minute later off assists from Orosz and Eyers.
Oregon coach Larry Clemens was excited his team came out playing hard.
“It’s probably to our benefit that we didn’t score right away so we had to keep playing that way,” he said. “Typically, in games where we feel like we have the upper hand, they come out slow.”
Cameron scored his second goal at the 13:18 mark of the second period. Senior defenseman Parker Schmidt followed with a power-play goal five feet inside the blue line off assists from McKee and junior defenseman Spencer Buskager.
Cameron finished his hat trick in style, faking a shot on a breakaway and sneaking the puck inside the far post off a pass from senior defenseman Nick Brien with 3:09 left in the second. Wiedholz scored two seconds before the second intermission to make it 7-0 Panthers.
Senior forward Brody Barlow capped the scoring with a goal at the 5:40 mark of the third period.
Dailey made 19 saves in the shutout.
“Dailey has come into his own,” Clemens said. “We know every time who we have in the back end now. At the beginning of the season, there were a few times goals would go in that typically would not go in on him. We have a better defensive structure and more confidence.”