The losing streak for the Oregon boys hockey team is up to four after a pair of Badger South Conference defeats last week.
The Panthers went on the road and lost to McFarland 5-2 on Friday, Dec. 13. Oregon fell 4-3 at home against Monroe on Tuesday, Dec. 10.
McFarland 5, Oregon 2
Max Binger scored two goals to lead the Spartans past the Panthers.
McFarland outshot Oregon 33-22 and finished 2-for-7 on the power play. The Spartans scored twice in the first period.
Oregon’s Adam Franken answered with a goal off an assist from Colton Eyers in the second period. The Spartans responded with a power-play goal to take a 3-1 lead at the end of the second.
Joe Roemer scored in the third period off an assist from Franken. Junior goaltender Colton Dailey had 28 saves for the Panthers (1-4-1, 0-2 Badger South).
Monroe 4, Oregon 3
Kyle Rohrer had a hat trick, but the Cheesemakers scored four straight goals to rally past the Panthers.
Senior forward Laszlo Orosz dished out three assists.
Rohrer scored off an assist from Orosz at the 5:32 mark of the first period. He scored his second goal 40 seconds later off passes from Orosz and Spencer Buskager.
Monroe answered with a pair of goals in the first and second periods to take a 4-2 lead.
Rohrer completed the hat trick off assists from Orosz and Parker Schmidt at the 11:58 mark of the third period.
Monroe’s Hayden Roth scored two goals to lead the Cheesemakers, who outshot the Panthers 18-12. Dailey posted 14 saves.