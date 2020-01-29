Oregon freshman forward Jacob Cameron became a full-time varsity player about two weeks ago, meaning he no longer has to juggle minutes on the junior varsity squad, as well.
The extra strength from being fresh paid off in the form of a hat trick for Cameron, as the Panthers beat Monona Grove 8-0 in the first round of the 20th annual Sun Prairie Groundhog Tournament on Tuesday, Jan. 28, at Oregon Ice Arena.
“I don’t play in the JV games anymore so I’m coming in rested, coming in with confidence in my teammates to know they can give me the puck and I can give them the puck,” Cameron said. “It feels awesome to have the support from my teammates and put those numbers up.”
Oregon (9-7-1, 6-3 Badger South Conference) advances to play at host Sun Prairie in the tournament semifinals Friday.
The Panthers have won five straight games since a 2-1 overtime loss to Edgewood on Jan. 9. The two teams meet again Friday, Feb. 7, at LaBahn Arena in Madison. The Crusaders are still unbeaten in conference play.
“It would be huge to beat Sun Prairie and then we could be rolling for Edgewood,” Oregon senior forward Ben Wiedholz added. “Edgewood is a team we have always wanted to beat.”
The tournament includes Big Eight Conference teams Sun Prairie and Madison Memorial, Badger North teams Waunakee and DeForest; Badger South teams Oregon and Monona Grove; and two co-ops from the Classic Eight Conference -- Waukesha and KMMO. The rest of the tournament will be played at Sun Prairie Ice Arena.
Oregon outshot Monona Grove 57-19 and scored three goals in the first period. The Panthers had three shots on goal in the first 39 seconds and outshot the Silver Eagles 16-2 in the first 17 minutes of action.
“We needed to come out fast because we have big games coming up,” Wiedholz said. “We definitely set the tone.”
Junior forward Adam Franken scored 6:06 into the game. Six seconds later, Cameron scored his first goal off an assist from junior forward Trey McKee. Junior forward Joe Roemer scored on the power play a minute later off assists from senior forwards Laszlo Orosz and Colton Eyers.
Oregon coach Larry Clemens was excited his team came out playing hard.
“It’s probably to our benefit that we didn’t score right away so we had to keep playing that way,” he said. “Typically, in games where we feel like we have the upper hand, they come out slow.”
Cameron scored his second goal at the 13:18 mark of the second period. Senior defenseman Parker Schmidt followed with a power-play goal five feet inside the blue line off assists from McKee and junior defenseman Spencer Buskager.
Cameron finished his hat trick in style, faking a shot on a breakaway and sneaking the puck inside the far post off a pass from senior defenseman Nick Brien with 3:09 left in the second. Wiedholz scored two seconds before the second intermission to make it 7-0 Panthers.
Senior forward Brody Barlow capped the scoring with a goal at the 5:40 mark of the third period.
Oregon junior goaltender Colton Dailey made 19 saves in the shutout.
“Dailey has come into his own,” Clemens said. “We know every time who we have in the back end now. At the beginning of the season, there were a few times goals would go in that typically would not go in on him. We have a better defensive structure and more confidence.”