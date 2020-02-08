The Oregon boys hockey team entered its second showdown with Edgewood looking to build momentum heading into the upcoming Division 2 postseason.
The Crusaders entered having already clinched the Badger South Conference title, and flexed their muscles against the Panthers.
Sophomore forward J.J. Wiebusch and sophomore defenseman Parker Murn each scored two goals and senior forward Payton Smith dished out four assists in the Crusaders’ 8-2 win over the Panthers on Friday, Feb. 7, at LaBahn Arena in Madison.
Oregon (9-10-1, 6-4 Badger South) had won five of its last seven games after a 2-1 loss to Edgewood earlier this season.
The Panthers got off to a rocky start in the first period, as the Crusaders scored the first eight goals of the game.
“We just turned one mistake into 12,” Oregon coach Larry Clemens said. “We would make a mistake and then we wouldn’t cover for ourselves. “Everything they were putting on net was funneling in and we just couldn’t get one to fall.”
The Panthers outshot the Crusaders 33-32, but had a hard time getting the puck past Edgewood junior goaltender Zach Walker, who made 10 saves in the first period, 12 in the second and nine in the third.
“We just have to compete and trust each other,” Clemens said. “How you handle adversity is defining. If we can stick together, stay together, work together and put this behind us, we will be OK. If we let this linger on and be a factor, we will struggle.”
The Panthers scored both of their goals in the final 2:30 from senior defenseman Parker Schmidt and senior forward Laszlo Orosz. Junior forward Adam Franken had two assists.
“It’s good at the end to get a little reward,” Clemens said. “We had opportunities to second to tie it up before they were able to pull away even more. It was good for them to get on the board even though they weren’t really excited about it.”
The Crusaders (18-4, 12-0) jumped out to an early lead with two goals in the first period. Senior forward Drew Lenz scored off an assist from Smith 4:15 into the game. Sophomore forward Cooper Fink scored with 4:36 left before the first intermission off assists from Wiebusch and junior forward Geoffrey Rossow.
Murn beat Oregon junior goaltender Colton Dailey glove-side 5:29 into the second period. Wiebusch scored with 26 seconds left before the second intermission to make it 4-0.
Edgewood sophomore forward Cody Menzel scored 46 seconds into the third period off an assist from junior Nathan Walker. Murn scored his second goal 13 seconds later off a pass from Smith. Wiebusch scored his second goal on the power play with 7:43 left, and sophomore forward Aidan Lenz scored nine seconds later.
Dailey finished with 23 saves for the Panthers.
“You will have games like that,” Clemens said. “He (Dailey) has been a rock for us. I’m not going to put any stock in it.”