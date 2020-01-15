Coming into its Badger South Conference clash with Monroe, the Oregon boys hockey team was 0-5 in games decided by one goal.
Oregon sophomore forward Joe Roemer had a goal and an assist to lead the Panthers to a 3-2 road win over the Cheesemakers on Tuesday, Jan. 14, at the Stateline Ice and Community Expo.
Oregon (5-7, 3-3 Badger South) avenged a 4-3 loss to the Cheesemakers (12-3, 4-2) earlier this season.
“It’s a game we needed to win,” Roemer said.
Roemer said one of the biggest differences now compared to the start of the season is the forwards and defensemen are working better together, shooting pucks from different angles and crashing the net.
“We can get shots from low and high and it’s a better dynamic for the team,” he said. “I think everyone on the team knows we have talent and knows we can play hard. Now we are trusting each other, finding each other and getting good looks.”
Monroe made a furious comeback in the final two minutes of the game. Senior defenseman Payton Stauffacher scored with 1:26 remaining. Oregon was called for hooking 24 seconds later, and junior Cade Janecke converted a penalty shot to pull the Cheesemakers within a goal.
Monroe pulled senior goaltender Heath Bear in the final 50 seconds. The Cheesemakers had a shot sail over the crossbar and Oregon junior goaltender Colton Dailey made a save at the buzzer. Dailey finished the game with 25 saves, while Bear made 33 saves.
“We kind of got sloppy in the end and they almost came back,” Oregon coach Larry Clemens said. “The tides turned a little bit, but the kids did enough.”
Oregon took advantage of seven Monroe penalties and scored two power-play goals. The Panthers had just two penalties.
“We stayed on the right side of the penalties for once and put together a pretty solid game,” Clemens said. “Games are won on special teams.”
The Panthers outshot the Cheesemakers 14-7 in the first period and 36-27 for the game. Freshman forward Jacob Cameron scored off assists from senior forward Laszlo Orosz and senior defenseman Nick Brien to put the Panthers on the board with 10:37 left in the first.
Roemer scored on the power play off assists from Orosz and junior forward Adam Franken with 8:23 left in the second period.
Oregon freshman forward Kyle Rohrer scored on the power play with 11:14 left in the third off passes from Roemer and junior defenseman Spencer Buskager to extend the lead to 3-0.
“It’s big for our guys because victories have been hard to come by,” Clemens said. “We are starting to figure it out over the last three. We will take that success and keep building. The reason we were losing games before is we didn’t want to get pucks to the harder areas and to the net. We wanted to be pretty and stay on the perimeter.”