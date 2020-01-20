Coming into its Badger South Conference clash with Monroe, the Oregon boys hockey team was 0-5 in games decided by one goal.
Sophomore forward Joe Roemer had a goal and an assist to lead the Panthers to a 3-2 road win over the Cheesemakers on Tuesday, Jan. 14, at the Stateline Ice and Community Expo.
Oregon (6-7, 4-3 Badger South) followed up that performance two days later with a 4-2 home win over conference foe McFarland.
Oregon 4, McFarland 2
Junior goaltender Colton Dailey was a stalwart in net with 50 saves for the Panthers, who were outshot 52-28 but killed six penalties against the Spartans.
Oregon was 0-for-2 on the power play, but scored three unanswered goals to pull the upset. Laszlo Orosz tied the game at 1 with 17 seconds left in the first period off assists from Kyle Rohrer and Nick Brien.
Colton Eyers put the Panthers ahead for good 2:04 into the third period off a pass from Adam Franken, and Orosz added an insurance goal a little less than three minutes later.
McFarland trimmed its deficit to 3-2 with 1:24 left, but Joe Roemer scored 22 seconds later for Oregon.
Oregon 3, Monroe 2
The Panthers avenged a 4-3 loss to the Cheesemakers earlier this season.
Roemer said one of the biggest differences now compared to the start of the season is the forwards and defensemen are working better together, shooting pucks from different angles and crashing the net.
“We can get shots from low and high and it’s a better dynamic for the team,” he said. “I think everyone on the team knows we have talent and knows we can play hard. Now we are trusting each other, finding each other and getting good looks.”
Monroe made a furious comeback in the final two minutes of the game. Senior defenseman Payton Stauffacher scored with 1:26 remaining. Oregon was called for hooking 24 seconds later, and junior Cade Janecke converted a penalty shot to pull the Cheesemakers within a goal.
Monroe pulled senior goaltender Heath Bear in the final 50 seconds. The Cheesemakers had a shot sail over the crossbar and Dailey made a save at the buzzer. Dailey finished the game with 25 saves, while Bear made 33 saves.
“We kind of got sloppy in the end and they almost came back,” Oregon coach Larry Clemens said. “The tides turned a little bit, but the kids did enough.”
Oregon took advantage of seven Monroe penalties and scored two power-play goals. The Panthers had just two penalties.
“We stayed on the right side of the penalties for once and put together a pretty solid game,” Clemens said. “Games are won on special teams.”
The Panthers outshot the Cheesemakers 14-7 in the first period and 36-27 for the game. Freshman forward Jacob Cameron scored off assists from Orosz and Brien to put the Panthers on the board with 10:37 left in the first.