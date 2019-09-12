Oregon, WI (53575)

Today

Cloudy early with scattered thunderstorms developing this afternoon. A few storms may be severe. High 73F. Winds ESE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 50%..

Tonight

Thunderstorms likely. Storms may contain strong gusty winds. Low 66F. Winds S at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 100%.