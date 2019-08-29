With its top five runners back, the Oregon boys cross country team plans to rise near the top of the Badger South Conference standings this season.
The Panthers return six letterwinners, including last year’s Nos. 2 and 3 runners in junior Raul Ramos and sophomore Deakan Bush. Fellow sophomore Yordanos Zelinski, freshman Leo Schleck and Bush’s freshman brother Quinton are also expected to compete at the varsity level.
Zelinski finished 20th at the Badger South Conference meet last season after battling an illness. The Panthers finished seventh out of eight teams at the conference meet.
“We will train more specifically to peak for the WIAA sectional qualifying meet,” coach Erik Haakenson said. “Whereas the team is most likely a year away from state-qualifying-level performance and experience, I’m excited for our guys to surprise some people in the south-central Wisconsin running community.”
Junior Brenden Dieter is the most experienced returning runner. He served as an alternate in the Panther’s 1,600-meter relay at the Division 1 State Track & Field Meet last spring.
The other returning letterwinner is senior Alex Mandrekar.
Haakenson said last year’s fourth scorer — sophomore Turner Sieren — and freshman Leo Schleck will compete for varsity spots with sophomores Odin Beck, Ty Pieper and Adam Mikkelson.
“All of our runners need to work on developing a sense of pace and how to race competitively,” Haakenson said. “Most of this will come with experience with more running and racing under their belts.”
Haakenson said Monona Grove is the favorite to repeat as Badger South champions.
He said Madison Edgewood and Watertown also return most of their top runners from last year and are conference title contenders.