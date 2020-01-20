Junior guard Erik Victorson had two monster games to help the Oregon boys basketball team snap a five-game losing streak and establish a winning streak.
The Panthers picked up a 79-66 nonconference home win over Milwaukee Madison on Friday, Jan. 17.
Oregon (5-7, 2-5 Badger South Conference) rolled to a 69-25 home win over conference foe a day previous.
The Panthers will play Portage in the seventh-place Badger Challenge game at 7:30 p.m. Friday, Jan. 24, at Edgewood High School.
Oregon 79, Milwaukee Madison 66
Victorson poured in a game-high 33 points and was one of three Panthers in double figures against the Knights.
Sophomores Brandon Kerns and Ryne Panzer added 13 and 10 points, respectively for Oregon, which led 38-30 lead at the half.
Oregon 69, Fort Atkinson 25
The Panthers raced out to a 40-7 lead at halftime and never looked back against the Blackhawks.
Victorson scored a game-high 26 points. Bryce Kerns chipped in nine points.