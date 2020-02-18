Oregon junior guard Erik Victorson averaged 26 points per game in two Badger South Conference losses last week.
The Panthers lost a 59-57 nailbiter at home against Monroe on Tuesday, Feb. 11, then fell to Edgewood 69-59 on the road three days later.
Victorson has exceeded 20 points in four of the last seven games, including two games with 30 or more.
Edgewood 69, Oregon 59
The Panthers (6-11, 2-9 Badger South) twice rallied from double-digit deficits, but couldn’t get over the hump in a conference loss to the Crusaders at Earl J. Wilke Gymnasium in Madison.
“I’m proud we kept scratching and clawing and the guys didn’t give up,” Oregon coach Chris Siebert said. “They kind of rallied together to find the energy to make it competitive.”
Edgewood junior Ovu Nwankwo converted a three-point play, 6-foot-7 sophomore Charlie Clark scored on a putback and junior Isandro Jimenez scored on a layup to extend the Crusaders’ lead to 59-43 with 7:35 left.
“They are tough because they shoot the 3 so well,” Siebert said. “We were trying to do a good job of guarding the 3-point line and we were going to guard the block one-on-one. Charlie works hard for good post position. We just tried to make his catches a little bit tougher.”
The Panthers stormed back behind Victorson, who scored a game-high 30 points and hit six of the team’s 10 three-pointers.
“I feel for him (Victorson) because he wants to win so bad and he’s really hurting right now,” Siebert said. “He’s really gotten better with his ability to shoot and score. He’s a great defender. The best thing about Erik is he’s constantly trying to learn, take coaching and he’s worried about what that next step is. We are trying to find more ways he can impact the game beyond scoring.”
Oregon sophomore Brandon Kerns hit a 3, junior Ryan McCorkle made a layup and junior Ben Statz drilled a 3 to slice Edgewood’s lead to 61-56 in the final two minutes.
“He’s a hustler,” Siebert said of Statz. “He’s such a good kid and competitor. He grows every week.”
Edgewood junior Ben Newton chipped in nine points, and was 6-for-6 from the free-throw line in the final 1:13 to seal the victory. Jimenez scored a team-high 19 points and Regnier added 10.
The Crusaders jumped out to a 20-7 lead in the first half. Jimenez and senior Nathan Golden scored on layups to give the Crusaders a 29-16 lead with 5:18 left in the first half. Sophomore Jackson Trudgeon made a layup and Regnier hit two free throws to give the Crusaders their biggest lead of the first half at 33-18.
Oregon got hot shooting from the outside in the last two minutes before halftime. Junior Aden Look and Victorson knocked down back-to-back 3-pointers to cut the Crusaders’ lead to 37-29 at the break.
Monroe 59, Oregon 57, OT
Victorson scored a game-high 22 points in the Panthers’ upset bid of the Cheesemakers, who are tied with Stoughton atop the Badger South.
Monroe outscored Oregon 7-5 in the extra session. It was the second game Cheesemakers junior Cade Meyer missed due to an undisclosed violation.
The Panthers led 26-23 at halftime. Statz added 10 points and McCorkle chipped in seven.
Monroe sophomore Carson Leuzinger scored a team-high 20 points. He scored the final seven points of regulation, including a game-tying layup with one second left to force overtime.