Oregon lost a pair of Badger South Conference games 71-59 the week before Christmas.
The Panthers lost at home to Edgewood on Friday, Dec. 20, three days after a road loss to Monroe.
Edgewood 71, Oregon 59
The Crusaders had an answer for every bucket the Panthers made in the second half.
Oregon (3-4, 1-3 Badger South) took a 30-27 lead early in the second half thanks to Ryne Panzer. The sophomore guard drilled a 3-pointer to give the Panthers the lead, then recorded a steal and layup.
Edgewood (3-4, 2-2) swiftly responded with an 8-2 run to retake the lead. Michael Regnier made a 3 from the left wing and converted a four-point play after draining a 3 from the same spot. Will Klipstine’s jumper pushed the Crusaders’ lead back into double digits (44-34) with a little more than 10 minutes left.
“We’re not as sharp as we’d like to be defensively,” Oregon coach Chris Siebert said. “Edgewood has players that are really smart and solid. They looked really comfortable against our ball pressure. They consistently made shots and capitalized on everything we gave them.”
Erik Victorson scored 10 points on four consecutive possessions to cut the Panthers’ deficit to 51-48 with 4:48 left. The junior point guard converted a three-point play, knocked down a 3 from the right wing and sank four free throws.
Once again Edgewood answered, as Regnier’s 3 from the right wing made it 59-50 with 2:50 remaining. The Crusaders went 10-for-10 from the free-throw line in the final 1:55 to salt the victory.
Victorson scored 15 straight points and 18 of Oregon’s last 21. He finished with a game-high 23 points.
“I struggled in the first half with my shot,” Victorson said, “but I gained some confidence in the second half. Once you see a couple fall, things starts to open up.”
Panzer helped with 15 points, Brandon Kerns cracked double figures with 11, and Adam Yates added seven.
Edgewood scored 20 of its first 21 points in the paint, and finished with 22 in the first half. The Crusaders used an 8-0 run to jump ahead 19-10, but Kerns knocked down three 3s in the half to keep Oregon close down 27-25 at intermission.
Regnier paced the Crusaders with 21 points. Nate Golden helped with 17 points, Isandro Jimenez added 12, and Wallace Schmotzer scored eight in the paint.
Monroe 71, Oregon 59
The Panthers had three players in double figures, but Cade Meyer poured in 23 points for the Cheesemakers.
Kerns scored a team-high 17 points for Oregon. Panzer and Victorson added 11 and 10, respectively.
Monroe led 32-23 at halftime. JT Seagreaves and Tyler Matley had 12 and 11 points, respectively.