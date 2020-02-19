Finding a way to attack Stoughton’s 1-3-1 zone proved to be too tough a test for Oregon in the second meeting between the Badger South Conference rivals.
The Panthers were held in check offensively in a 54-28 loss on Tuesday, Feb. 18.
The Vikings broke the game open with a 21-2 run to start the second half. Senior Adam Hobson posted a double-double with a game-high 23 points and 10 rebounds.
Oregon coach Chris Siebert said the Panthers (6-12, 2-10 Badger South) didn’t make themselves available enough in the middle of the Vikings’ zone and let the ball stick in their hands too long.
“It’s hard to replicate their length, size and athleticism,” Siebert said. “They make it really hard to score. We were not as strong with the ball in a couple of those moments. We have to keep plugging away.”
Hobson scored 10 points during the second-half surge, including two of his four 3-pointers. He also threw down a dunk to push the Vikings’ lead to 34-17 with 15:01 left.
Sophomore Luke Fernholz and junior Konner Knauf had back-to-back steals and layups to extend Stoughton’s lead to 43-17. Oregon had eight turnovers the first seven minutes of the second half and shot 20% (4-for-20) after halftime.
Stoughton outrebounded Oregon 19-8 in the first half. The Vikings dominated the boards early on, helping them to a 22-8 lead.
“If we would have defensive-rebounded really well, it would have been a really good defensive first half,” Siebert said. “That is what we are fighting for; we’re continuing to try to get better defensively. We have kids learning, getting there and taking steps every day.”
The Panthers got a lift from senior Adam Yates, who scored all five of his points in the first half to help the Panthers cut the Vikings’ lead to 24-15 at the break.
Sophomore Ryne Panzer paced Oregon with six points. Junior Erik Victorson added five points.