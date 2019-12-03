Oregon ran its offense with ruthless efficiency and held Beaver Dam in check defensively in the first half of the Badger Conference crossover game.
The Golden Beavers flipped the script early in the second half, but the Panthers responded down the stretch to earn a 73-63 victory Tuesday, Dec. 3, at Oregon High School.
Oregon (2-0) led 40-27 at halftime, but struggled offensively in the second half when the Beavers switched things up defensively.
“They went to a zone in the second half and that really slowed us down,” Oregon coach Chris Siebert said. “Our offense is better when we get paint touches. We knew we had the advantage inside.”
Beaver Dam (1-1) outscored the Panthers 20-9 to begin the second half. Alex Soto and Colton Fakes drilled back-to-back 3-pointers to cut Oregon’s lead to 44-40. Broden Boschert then converted a three-point play to trim it to 49-47.
The Panthers regained control with a 7-0 run. Ryne Panzer connected on a 3 from the right wing, Adam Yates corralled a long offensive rebound and whipped a pass down low to Ryan McCorkle for a layup, and Yates found McCorkle for a layup on the next possession.
“I felt like I had more of an impact passing the ball around,” Yates said. “I was open at the high post every time, and Ryan McCorkle and Matt Kissling were wide open down low.”
Yates and Erik Victorson put the game away with a 10-0 run by themselves. Victorson made three free throws and a driving layup, while Yates connected on a post bucket and a 3 from the left wing to make it 66-49 with 3:45 left.
“They switched every screen, so our plan was to slip those and get easy buckets,” said Victorson, who finished with a team-high 17 points. “We just had to keep the ball moving against the zone to get good shots.”
Oregon used a pair of mini-runs to establish a lead early in the game.
Victorson drilled a 3 from the left wing, Yates made a layup and Bryce Kerns had a post bucket in a 7-2 stretch that put the Panthers up 11-6. Panzer connected on a pair of floaters, Bryce Kerns made a layup in transition, and Brandon Kerns split a pair of free throws in a 7-0 stretch that put Oregon up 18-10.
Victorson made another 3 from the left wing to push the Panthers’ lead to 31-19 with less than four minutes left before intermission.
“In the first half, our guys looked good. That was fun to watch,” Siebert said. “They played with good energy and really competed.”
Oregon ended the first half on a 7-3 run. Yates had a putback off his own miss, Ben Statz made a transition layup, and Brandon Kerns canned a 3 from the right corner.
Yates finished with 15 points, and Brandon Kerns cracked double figures with 10 points. Panzer and McCorkle added nine points apiece. Statz chipped in six points off the bench.
Beaver Dam shot 80% (20-for-25) from the free-throw line. Nate Abel poured in a game-high 25 points, and Soto had 16 points.