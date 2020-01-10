A losing streak can be tough to break, as the Oregon boys basketball team is finding out.
The Panthers (3-7, 1-5 Badger South Conference) have lost five straight games and seven of its last eight after two more defeats.
Oregon was scheduled to play Cedarburg in the Badger/North Shore Classic at Beaver Dam High School on Saturday, Jan. 11, but the event was postponed to Saturday, Feb. 22, due to inclement weather.
Monona Grove 51, Oregon 29
The Panthers couldn’t recover from a 31-11 halftime deficit in a Badger South road loss Thursday, Jan. 9, in Monona.
Nine different players scored for Oregon. Ryan McCorkle led the way with nine points.
Marshall 55, Oregon 44
The Panthers went on the road and fell to the Cardinals in a nonconference game Tuesday, Jan. 7.
Ryne Panzer and Isaac Gard scored 13 points apiece for Oregon, which trailed 28-23 at halftime. Adam Yates added seven points.