Oregon races past Portage
Sophomore forward Bryce Kerns and the Oregon boys basketball team were up for the challenge in the seventh-place game of the Badger Challenge.
The Panthers used a huge run over the final stretch to beat Portage 62-43 on Friday, Jan. 24, at Edgewood High School.
Oregon outscored the Warriors 29-9 in the final 13 minutes to pull away, as Kerns knocked down three 3-pointers and finished with a game-high 15 points.
“Coming off the bench is new to me, but I like it,” Kerns said. “I bring the same energy. We brought the energy, we had to rebound and compete.”
Junior guard Ben Statz gave the Panthers a spark, scoring all nine of his points in the second-half surge.
“He can provide ball pressure, he competes and plays really hard defensively,” Oregon coach Chris Siebert said of Statz. “He really takes coaching. I think his mental confidence has taken a really big jump, but he still has a lot of room to grow.”
Oregon (6-7, 2-5 Badger South) turned several of Portage’s 11 turnovers in the second half into points in transition.
“Our defense sparks everything for our team,” Siebert said. “It’s really changed in the last few weeks and our kids have seen when our defensive energy is higher, more shots go in for us. It’s kind of contagious.”
Senior Brett Walker made a layup to give the Warriors a 34-33 lead with 13:36 left, but the Panthers responded. Kerns and junior point guard Erik Victorson made layups, and Statz drilled a 3 to give the Panthers a 42-36 lead with 10:07 left.
Kerns hit a 3 and Statz knocked down a jumper to extend the Panthers’ lead to 49-34. Junior Ryan McCorkle and Statz added layups to give Oregon a 53-38 lead with 5:20 to go.
Victorson scored 14 points and McCorkle added 10 points.
“He just simplifies things and keeps the game easy,” SIebert said of McCorkle. “He knows what he can do. He picks things up really quickly.”
The Panthers started 1-for-9 shooting and trailed 6-2. That all changed when Kerns checked in and hit 5 of 6 shots for 10 points in the first half.
“We have been really hard on Bryce this year,” Siebert said. “There are days where he is frustrated. He takes coaching really well, keeps on competing and shows up everyday wanting to get better.”
Kerns and Victorson hit back-to-back 3s to give Oregon a 21-16 lead with 4:40 left in the first half. Despite two fouls, Victorson finished with nine points in the first half to help the Panthers to a 31-24 lead at halftime.