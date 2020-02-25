The Oregon boys basketball team received a 9 seed in the top half of the Division 2 McFarland Sectional and will play at eighth-seeded Monona Grove in the regional quarterfinals Tuesday, March 3.
“We are looking forward to the challenge,” Oregon coach Chris Siebert said of a third matchup with the Silver Eagles. “It’s ironic that we will play them for a sixth time in two years.”
Oregon lost to Monona Grove 51-48 in a regional game last year.
The winner will earn a third game this season against top-seeded Stoughton on Friday, March 6. The Vikings beat the Panthers 54-28 at home on Tuesday, Feb. 18.
Oregon (7-13, 3-10 Badger South Conference) snapped a five-game losing streak with a 50-38 home win over Monona Grove on Friday, Feb. 21. The Panthers then fell to Cedarburg 66-47 in the Badger/North Shore Classic on Saturday, Feb. 22, at Beaver Dam High School.
Cedarburg 66, Oregon 47
The Bulldogs outscored the Panthers 40-24 in the second half in a nonconference game.
Oregon junior Erik Victorson scored a game-high 25 points. Sophomore Ryne Panzer added 10 points.
“They have a good combination of size and shooters that were hard for us to guard,” Siebert said. “All five guys were really comfortable in the post and could shoot it at a high level.”
Oregon 50, Monona Grove 38
The Panthers outscored the Silver Eagles 31-19 in the second half of a Badger South win.
Victorson scored a team-high 17 points. Junior Ben Statz added 10 points and senior Adam Yates chipped in eight. Sophomore Brandon Kerns pitched in seven points.
“We defended as well as we have all year and rebounded well,” Siebert said.
Stoughton 54, Oregon 28
Finding a way to attack the Vikings’ 1-3-1 zone proved to be too tough a test for the Panthers in the second meeting between Badger South rivals.
Stoughton broke the game open with a 21-2 run to start the second half. Senior Adam Hobson posted a double-double with a game-high 23 points and 10 rebounds.
Siebert said the Panthers didn’t make themselves available enough in the middle of the Vikings’ zone and let the ball stick in their hands too long.
“It’s hard to replicate their length, size and athleticism,” Siebert said. “They make it really hard to score. We were not as strong with the ball in a couple of those moments. We have to keep plugging away.”
Hobson scored 10 points during the second-half surge, including two of his four 3-pointers. He also threw down a dunk to push the Vikings’ lead to 34-17 with 15:01 left.
Sophomore Luke Fernholz and junior Konner Knauf had back-to-back steals and layups to extend Stoughton’s lead to 43-17. Oregon had eight turnovers the first seven minutes of the second half and shot 20% (4-for-20) after halftime.
Stoughton outrebounded Oregon 19-8 in the first half. The Vikings dominated the boards early on, helping them to a 22-8 lead.
“If we would have defensive-rebounded really well, it would have been a really good defensive first half,” Siebert said. “That is what we are fighting for; we’re continuing to try to get better defensively. We have kids learning, getting there and taking steps every day.”
The Panthers got a lift from Yates, who scored all five of his points in the first half to help the Panthers cut the Vikings’ lead to 24-15 at the break.
Panzer paced Oregon with six points, while Victorson added five.