Junior guard Erik Victorson felt he and the rest of his Oregon teammates were prepared for Monona Grove’s 3-2 zone in the rubber match between Badger South Conference rivals.
Practicing against the zone was one thing, but playing against it proved to be a different challenge.
The Panthers struggled offensively in the first half and couldn’t mount a comeback in a 60-51 road loss in the Division 2 regional quarterfinal on Tuesday, March 3.
“We were ready for it,” Victorson said. “It just slowed us down and got us out of a groove. There is a lot of fight in all of our guys. Coming into these playoff games having experience and seniors helps. Moving forward, I know these types of games will help us make a run in the tournament and in conference play.”
Oregon (8-15) trailed by 14 after Monona Grove junior Lance Nelson knocked down two free throws with 5:17 to go, but Victorson drilled his third 3-pointer of the game to cut the Silver Eagles’ lead to 58-51 with 4:09 left.
Sophomore Ryne Panzer hit a jumper and junior Ben Statz came up with a steal and hit a 3 to slice MG’s lead to 56-51 with 1:09 remaining.
The Silver Eagles salted the victory at the free-throw line in the final minute, as they shot 70% (19-for-27) from the charity stripe. Oregon shot 40% (8-for-20) from the line.
With the win, Monona Grove (8-15) advanced to play at top-seeded Stoughton (19-3) in the regional semifinals.
Junior Lance Nelson scored eight early points to help the Silver Eagles to an 11-4 lead. Oregon had trouble getting shots off against the zone in the first half and trailed 24-16 at the break.
“There was a little bit of a lid on the rim to start the game,” Oregon coach Chris Siebert said. “They have a big kid (junior Connor Bracken) who protects the rim really well. Their length bothered us and made it harder for us to finish.”
Victorson finished with a team-high 15 points. Senior Adam Yates scored nine of his 13 points in the second half. Panzer added 13 points and Statz chipped in six.
Siebert said Yates, who is considering attending the University of Dubuque to play football next fall, battled through injuries and helped the team’s offensive attack as a shooter.
“His skill set is something that is really valuable in today’s game,” Siebert said of Yates, “a big man with the ability to see the floor and take the other big man away (from the basket). We are really proud of the way he competed and got back to play.”
Yates and classmates Matt Kissling, Ben Schaefer and Corey Moore played their final game for the Panthers.
Oregon will return four starters next year.
“The main takeaway is winning isn’t easy,” Siebert said. “In this competitive league, we can’t just show up and win games. We have to make it happen. It’s going to happen with a great summer of player development and refusing to accept not improving.”
Nelson poured in a game-high 22 points for MG. Trey Loken and Jordan Hibner each added 13 points.