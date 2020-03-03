The Oregon boys basketball team split its final two regular-season games before tipping off regional action.
The Panthers fell 56-50 in a nonconference road game against Mukwonago on Tuesday, Feb. 25, but bounced back two days later with a 44-27 home win over Badger South Conference foe Fort Atkinson.
Oregon (8-14), the 9 seed in the top half of the Division 2 McFarland Sectional, played at eighth-seeded Monona Grove in the regional quarterfinals Tuesday, March 3. The two teams split their two regular-season meetings, with the home team winning both games.
The winner earned a third game this season against top-seeded Stoughton.
Oregon 44, Fort Atkinson 27
Sophomore brothers Bryce and Brandon Kerns each scored eight points to help the Panthers to a win over the Blackhawks in the regular-season finale.
Oregon jumped out to a 21-12 lead at the half. Sophomore Ryne Panzer and junior Erik Victorson each chipped in six points. Victorson and Brandon Kerns each hit two 3s. Senior Adam Yates had a team-high six rebounds.
Mukwonago 56, Oregon 50
Victorson scored a team-high 15 points, but the Panthers couldn’t come back to beat the Indians.
Panzer added 13 points, Brandon Kerns chipped in 10 points and junior Ryan McCorkle had eight points and eight rebounds.
Mukwonago held on after leading 21-18 at the half.