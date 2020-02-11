Oregon junior guard Erik’ Victorson scored a team-high 20 points, but Milton handed the visiting Panthers a 73-60 Badger South Conference loss on Saturday, Feb. 8.
Sophomore Ryne Panzer added 14 points for Oregon (6-9, 2-7 Badger South). Junior Isaac Gard chipped in eight points.
Victorson hit four 3-pointers and Gard added two.
Ethan Burrows scored a game-high 21 points and sophomore Jack Campion recorded a double-double with 19 points and 11 assists for the Red Hawks, who led 39-32 at halftime.