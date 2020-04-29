Oregon, WI (53575)

Today

Rain early...then remaining cloudy with showers and windy conditions developing for the afternoon. High 51F. Winds N at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall around a quarter of an inch. Higher wind gusts possible..

Tonight

Windy. Showers early becoming widely scattered overnight. Low 44F. Winds NNW at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 40%. Higher wind gusts possible.