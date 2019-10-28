After five years of making slow progress, Oregon’s splash pad project is still seeking donations from local businesses and individuals willing to commit funds.
Oregon-Brooklyn Optimist Club secretary Margaret Straub told the Observer last week it’s time for “getting the ball rolling.”
Planning is done for the splash pad, and the Oregon School District has built the pump house that would power the water features at the downtown site next to the Oregon Community Pool.
And a large part of the project came together when Lycon announced it would donate all of the concrete for the project, coming out to 150-200 cubic yards.
But Straub said fundraising for the project still wields priority, especially since it’s taken five years for the splash pad to reach it’s halfway point for funds. While organizers last year received a $650,000 estimate for project costs, Straub told the Observer earlier this year that number is closer to $800,000.
She said she and co-leader Deb Bossingham have applied for “a number” of grants, receiving one from the Total Administrative Services Corporation. They just applied for another from the Madison Community Foundation, a process Straub said made for a “nerve racking weekend” writing the application.
Local organizations like the Masons have contributed to the project, and people can donate or buy a paver which could be inscribed with a donor’s name. As of last week, Straub said the project is still seeking pavers and also people to help purchase water features for the pool.
Earlier this year, she said water features are one of the more expensive aspects of the project.
“We are determined to get this done,” Straub said. “We hear from families all the time that they want the splash pad (to come to fruition).”
To donate to the splash pad or for more information, email Straub at oboptimists@gmail.com or call 843-3362.