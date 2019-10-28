It’s been a year of change for fifth through ninth graders who attend the Oregon Youth Center, which opened its new building this spring and is now on the lookout for a new director.
Last year, after the Oregon Community Resource Network opened its new food pantry building, that group’s board of directors decided to make improving the youth center’s facility its next big project.
By February, it had moved from the old center to a temporary space at Hillcrest Bible Church during the new construction and old building’s demolition. By June, kids and staff were enjoying the new center at 110 N. Oak St., just a stone’s throw away from the former location and more than twice its size.
But when they returned to classes at the Oregon School District this fall, afterschool OYC attendees learned that a familiar face would no longer be there to greet them. After nine years as the OYC director, Diane Newlin shared the “bittersweet” news of her resignation, effective Sept. 12.
Newlin, in an email to the Oregon Village Board, wrote that she felt this was the “best possible time” for her to step away from the program knowing “it is in great hands with our current board of directors, as well as the current assistant director (Elise Kaether, 18) and AmeriCorps member (Brett Trinkle, 21) serving at our site.”
During the four months the OYC was temporarily relocated at Hillcrest, former family pastor Larry Machonga witnessed how Newlin “really gives her heart to the kids.”
“She paved a great foundation that whomever comes in next will be able to build on,” Machonga said upon hearing Newlin’s resignation. “Those kids will survive because of her and the current staff because of what she’s poured into them. It’s sad to see her go but her impact and influence will last far beyond her tenure.”
The OYC, like many who pass through its doors, is an example of resiliency and the power of community support.
In 2014, the YMCA of Dane County stepped back from operating the center, which propelled Newlin to rally enough support to make the center an independent nonprofit 501(c)(3) organization. The OYC was again at risk of closing in 2016 when faced with budget cuts from local municipalities, but fundraising efforts and some restored financial aid kept it going.
Then in 2017, the OCRN recognized the program’s impact on the youth and launched a million-dollar fundraising campaign for a new facility. The effort got a $800,000 boost from an angel donor – an impressive accomplishment considering the Oregon community had just finished raising close to that amount for a new Oregon Area Food Pantry facility.
And while there were some early legal and physical issues at the youth center site involving zoning and soil conditions, OCRN board member and Supreme Structures president Dan Bertler adapted and kept delays to a minimum. Supreme Structures also donated its labor to construct the OYC building, just as it did when it built the new food pantry.
The new youth center opened May 30. The open layout includes an a half-court basketball area, a comfortable seating area, a computer lab/conference room and a “warming kitchen.” On the other side of the staff office (which features floor-to-ceiling windows and a surveillance camera feed) are accessible restrooms, a water fountain and bottle filling station and a combination storage and laundry room with a washer and dryer.
Because the amount of space to heat and cool has increased to nearly 6,000 square feet, so have the utility bills, meaning the organization continues to look for donations.